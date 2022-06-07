UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Bedford County

An Appomattox man was fatally struck early Tuesday by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 460, police said.

Curtis Junior Martin, 72, was walking west on 460 near Candle Lane shortly before 3:50 a.m. when he was hit by the truck, Virginia State Police said. He died at the scene.

Shortly before the incident, Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from a passer-by saying a man was walking in the roadway, but Martin was hit before any authorities could respond, state police said.

Martin was wearing dark clothing, police said. No charges are pending.