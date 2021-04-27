 Skip to main content
Update: Police say Lynchburg woman's death by train was an accident

A Lynchburg woman died after a train struck her Monday evening in Campbell County, state police said.

Police responded at 8:11 p.m. Monday to Mt. Athos Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train. Lisa Tanner, 48, had been hit while walking on the edge of the tracks near the Norfolk-Southern Six Mile Bridge along the James River, police said.

"The train's emergency whistle had been blown several times to alert Tanner and the train had slowed prior to Tanner being struck. She died at the scene," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller wrote in an email.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental death, Geller wrote.

No one on the train was hurt.

