UPDATE: Police say situation at Lynchburg jail resolved

UPDATE: A barricade situation in which inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center gained control of a housing area of the jail Tuesday night was resolved Wednesday morning "without incident," police said.

Further details were not immediately available. A news conference was planned for later Wednesday morning.

EARLIER: Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on 9th Street in downtown Lynchburg gained control of a housing area of the jail.

Inmates forced the correctional officers out and barricaded themselves inside the area, according to Lynchburg Police Department Spokesperson Carrie Dungan on Tuesday night.

As of early Wednesday morning, the situation was still underway, and was unclear how long it could last.

The City of Lynchburg said Wednesday morning that because of the incident, Clay and Madison streets at 8th and 11 streets were closed, as were 9th and 10th streets at Madison and Clay streets. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

The LPD crisis negotiations team and tactics unit were on scene and communications were beginning with inmates to resolve the situation safely, Dungan said.