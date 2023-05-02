The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an overnight shots fired incident that resulted in the death of a six-year-old boy in the 1500 block of Floyd Street, according to a news release from the department.

According to LPD, officers responded at about 11:12 p.m. to the 1500 block of Floyd Street for reports of shots fired. A short time later, a call was received that a boy had been shot.

According to an afternoon update from the police department, the victim was identified as a six-year-old boy who was struck in the head by gunfire while playing a video game on his bed.

When officers arrived to investigate, the child already had succumbed to his injuries, the department said.

Video footage seized during the investigation shows several subjects firing multiple firearms near the occupied home before fleeing on foot down Floyd Street toward 17th Street, LPD said.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing, LPD said.

The department still seeks more security camera footage from those in the area of the incident, and are asking those with footage to contact the police department.

"The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community," the department said in a news release. "The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily. To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less."

The boy's death is the third shooting-related death of a child since late February. On Feb. 24, a 12-year-old girl was killed after a shooting in Lynchburg. On March 23, a 16-year-old boy was killed after a shooting incident on 16th Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— Bryson Gordon