UPDATE: Storm damages 45 structures, injures 3 people in Bedford County

Crews are continuing search-and-rescue efforts on about 45 structures in a 2.3-square-mile area of Bedford County that was damaged by a violent storm that blew through the region Friday morning, prompting tornado and flash flood warnings.

The storm uprooted trees, peeled roofs off homes and left a trail of debris in its wake in the Crockett Road area of Goode, just a few miles west of Jefferson Forest High School.

So far there have been no major injuries or fatalities reported as a result of the storm. Three people voluntarily took themselves to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, according to Abby Johnson, deputy chief of operations for Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

Officials are not aware of any missing people at this time. First responders are continuing extensive search-and-rescue operations to make sure every residence is thoroughly searched.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 7:15 a.m. after a line of severe thunderstorms made their way through the Lynchburg area, advising residents to take shelter.

The first calls reporting damage came in at 7:43 a.m., according to Monty Coleman, chief of the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

"I was the first arriving fire responder and the sheriff's office had a unit already here when I arrived," Coleman said. "Upon my arrival here was basically catastrophic damage in the immediate area at the intersections from where there was one structure that was completely gone, there was trees down around a house and the house had significant damage to it. We were met with high wind and rain still happening at that time and lightning. Our crews just immediately started that rescue mode, which is what they're trained to do."

Johnson said crews have moved into a secondary search of the area and have used drone technology to get up in the air and see the entire scope of damage.

The incident is currently being categorized as a significant wind event while the National Weather Service evaluates.

"There are multiple structures that are catastrophic losses; they are down to the foundation surrounded by debris so they are complete losses and a good portion of those have significant damage," Johnson said. "So far we have not seen many reports of minor damage. The damage is either significant or catastrophic."

Patricia Spruce has lived in a home along Bethany Church Circle for 20 years and said she has never seen something like this.

"I heard a rumbling and I thought this tree was going to come through the bedroom," Spruce said. "I just took off running and was heading to the bathtub. It blew the windows out of the house and everything."

A large tree missed Spruce's bedroom, situated on the front-left corner of her home, by less than a foot.

"We have a cat door to the laundry room for the cats and the suction was so bad it sucked that right out of the door," Spruce said. "It sounded like a freight train; it even moved the posts on our house."

Spruce and her husband were not injured during the storm but will have some home repairs and cleanup to take care of.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for several more hours clearing debris, making sure everyone is accounted for, assuring homes are structurally sound and assisting in any way. The scope of the situation is continuously evolving and more crews have been brought in from the City of Lynchburg to assist in the efforts.

"What we are asking and stressing very hard is to please try and stay out of this area," said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller. "We're having to put extra deputies out on [U.S.] 221 just to keep the traffic moving because people want to come by just to see and also to help, and we understand that, but right now unless we call you, please stay out of the area so the professionals can do their jobs."

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, the Bedford Fire Department, Forest Volunteer Fire Department, and emergency crews from Campbell County and Lynchburg are on the scene. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Forestry Service and the American Red Cross also are assisting.

The American Red Cross is stationed at the Goode Fire and EMS Station at 9261 Forest Road to help any residents and their family members who have been impacted by the storm. A hotline has been established for anyone needing assistance, including those who may have transportation issues, at (540) 586-7665.

"When we got here, you know it's something you see on TV out in the Midwest all the time, you really don't expect it out here in the mountain region of our county," Coleman said.

Meanwhile, Amherst County Public Schools are closed Friday due to "rising water levels," according to a notice from the school system. The update came after several delays and secondary schools sheltering in place as storms passed through.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.