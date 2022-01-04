Update: Winter weather strands two Amtrak trains in Lynchburg area

Amtrak trains carrying passengers from New Orleans to New York, as well as Roanoke to Washington, D.C., were stranded in the Lynchburg area amid this week's winter storm.

The storm hit the area overnight Sunday through Monday morning, dropping 4 to 7 inches of snow around the region. Many trees fell, resulting in power outages and road closures alike.

Amtrak's Crescent Train 20 departed from New Orleans at 9:15 a.m. Central time on Sunday morning. After the train stopped to pick up passengers Lynchburg, Amtrak posted on social media Monday afternoon the train was stopped north of the city due to fallen trees on the tracks.

Amtrak provided similar updates later that evening and early Tuesday morning, stating the train still was stopped "due to ongoing weather conditions" and "service will resume en route to New York" once the tracks were cleared.

Passengers still aboard the train Tuesday told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were without food, functioning toilets and information from the railroad as to what happens next.

Passenger Sean Thornton told the newspaper nobody had eaten for hours, the snack bar was sold out of food and toilets in coach were backed up.

"All we've been told is there are trees on the tracks preventing us from moving forward," Thornton said.

Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods wrote in an email, "Our staff is working to make sure food and water is available for customers."

Meanwhile, Train 176, heading from Roanoke to Washington D.C., also was stranded north of the city, with the first notice coming from Amtrak's social media pages at 9:53 a.m. Monday morning.

The train remained stuck throughout the afternoon and into early Tuesday.

Amtrak said Monday night on social media that the train would return to Lynchburg and terminate there "due to ongoing weather conditions causing extensive delays." This left some people at the station with no transportation or hotels.

Eli Vollmer, who was on Train 176 heading from Roanoke to Washington, D.C. to meet some friends, told The News & Advance the train returned to the Lynchburg station at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

"It was pretty terrible," Vollmer said of being stuck on the train for the better part of a day. "We were also stuck in an area where there wasn't much phone service, so we couldn't really call people and tell them what was going on."

Vollmer was lucky to have a ride waiting for him at the station, but that wasn't the case for everyone.

Amtrak also reported that its New York-bound Silver Star train, which left Miami, remained stopped at Richmond Tuesday morning because of downed trees.

Amtrak did not return calls from The News & Advance seeking comment. However, it announced on social media that several Crescent trains traveling from New Orleans to New York, which pass through Lynchburg, would be canceled.

Amtrak's Northeast Twitter account also stated routes would operate under "modified" service for trains from Washington to Boston, as well as other routes south of D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

