Upset over planned Boonsboro Kroger fuel center, residents hope petition will make difference

Neighbors of the Boonsboro Kroger are voicing their concerns and oppositions against a planned fuel center on the site of the grocery store parking lot.

In January, the grocery store company submitted a site plan to the city to add a five-pump fuel center within the parking lot of the existing Kroger at the Village Courts Shopping Center at 4119 Boonsboro Rd. The site plan states the pumps have dispensers on both sides, so there will be 10 total fueling positions.

Last year, property owner Midland Atlantic Properties submitted a site plan to the city that called for removal of a two-story building in the shopping center. The building at the time was home to small businesses including Mi Patron Mexican restaurant, Mister Goodies Homemade Ice Cream, and Snap Fitness, many of which have since moved to new locations.

Laura Craddock, organizer of an online petition on change.org, said that after she wrote two letters to the editor for The News & Advance, more people she knew started talking about how they also did not agree with the addition of a fuel center.

“I had a couple people who reached out that were really upset, and I felt like we needed to at least try,” she said. “We know it's David and Goliath but if we don’t try, we’re definitely going to fail.”