Upsurge in Va. traffic deaths seen during Memorial Day weekend

Vehicle crashes took the lives of 14 people in Virginia over the Memorial Day holiday weekend — almost double the number killed on Virginia's roads over the same period in 2020, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
The 2020 holiday weekend resulted in eight deaths, according to the release.
Of the 14 people killed last weekend, eight were not wearing seatbelts and two were riding motorcycles. The crashes took place in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, and the counties of Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax and Albemarle. The state police counts the holiday as lasting from midnight Friday through midnight Monday.
Of those fatal crashes, three involved Lynchburg-area residents, none of whom were wearing seatbelts.
"I understand that most Virginians have been driving less in the past year. They may be feeling a bit green in the driver seat and their patience may be a bit short,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent in the news release. “But the rules of the road haven’t changed and safety on the roadways should be of paramount concern to everyone. This holiday weekend, as well as the entire year so far, have seen far too many people lose their lives on Virginia’s highways. Speeding, reckless driving and distractions are leading to tragedy. Every one of these actions is a choice, a choice that has left too many families in mourning.”
During the holiday weekend, state troopers ran an Operation C.A.R.E. effort and "Click It or Ticket" campaign, which lasted from May 24 to May 31. During that period, troopers ticketed 5,553 speeders and 1,818 reckless drivers and arrested 79 impaired drivers. Some 740 people were cited for seat belt violations and 281 felony arrests were made. Money from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.