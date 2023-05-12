In the wake of the third shooting death of a child in Lynchburg since late February, Hill City leaders are mulling a citywide curfew for minors to combat a rise in juvenile and gang criminal activity.

The proposal of a curfew for minors comes as the city is experiencing an “uptick in these violent crimes, especially as it relates to ... a concentration of juveniles,” Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said.

Council is expected to take action on the curfew proposal during its May 23 regular meeting, with several councilors expressing their desire to see the curfew go into effect ahead of the last day of school for Lynchburg City Schools, set for May 26.

City Manager Wynter Benda told council Tuesday night he has been consulting with the Lynchburg sheriff’s, police and commonwealth’s attorney’s offices to “gather as early as next week with the expectation that we would come forward on the 23rd with some options,” one of which likely will be a curfew.

The idea of a citywide curfew for minors was formally proposed by At-large City Councilor Larry Taylor during council’s regular meeting on Tuesday night and garnered the support of several other members on the dais.

In speaking to the recent death of Kingston Campbell — the 6-year-old boy killed on May 2 when he was struck with gunfire while in his own home, police say — Taylor said about the recent gun violence, “Our city is in trouble.”

“Those boys look like they were young boys,” the councilor said about the security camera footage from a nearby house provided by the Lynchburg Police Department of the shooting on Floyd Street.

Lynchburg police have not released any official information regarding what appears to be four individuals seen shooting at the house in the 1500 block of Floyd Street where Campbell was killed. The department still seeks information on Kingston’s death and is asking anyone who may have details of what happened that night to contact them.

The commonwealth’s attorney told The News & Advance on Thursday that the curfew ordinance that is likely to be proposed in Lynchburg “tracks the Charlottesville ordinance language,” which would create a “great tool for law enforcement officers to be proactive in being able to get out and talk with these juveniles when they see them.”

Harrison said currently, officers cannot get out of their cars and approach juveniles unless they are seen committing a crime or officers suspect they’re committing a crime. Under this curfew ordinance, officers would have “reasonable suspicion” to get out and question the juvenile.

Lynchburg’s Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema was unavailable to comment on the curfew Thursday.

The language in the ordinance also provides accountability for parents or business owners who knowingly allow children to be out past curfew, who could potentially be charged with a Class 4 misdemeanor, which carries a $250 fine, Harrison said.

“No one is going to jail for this ... it allows that accountability without being overly harsh,” she added.

In a draft version of a curfew ordinance provided to The News & Advance by At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns, the curfew hours could be between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day, with a sunset clause to expire later this year.

Misjuns said it’s imperative that council take action on the curfew ahead of the release of Lynchburg City Schools for the summer, when he said there’s typically an uptick in crime.

“The timing of this couldn’t be better,” Misjuns said, “because what we’re doing is we’re proactively trying to put some barriers in place for that violence.”

While Harrison pointed out several other localities in Virginia have similar curfew ordinances, such as Danville, Roanoke, Richmond and Charlottesville, among others, she is not surprised Lynchburg has not had one before.

“I think we value that our citizens are responsible people overall, it’s just a small percentage of people that are causing the problem,” she said.

“But because of the particular situation we have going on now, I believe that’s why this curfew is needed at this time.”

Misjuns wanted to emphasize that the city wants to protect individual freedoms with a “laundry list of exceptions” in the proposed ordinance, but also wants to use the curfew period as a time to gather data on its effectiveness to see if it’s a viable long-term solution.

“If we have this in place for six months and we get an additional 40 or 50 illegally possessed firearms off the streets and ‘X’ amount of drugs and its above what we did in the previous six months, then that’s something that we’re going to be able to consider,” Misjuns said.

Council will convene for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. on May 23 to discuss the curfew, among several other items, inside council chambers in City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.