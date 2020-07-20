Upward trend in local COVID-19 numbers "concerning" for health workers

Coronavirus infection numbers aren’t letting up in and around Lynchburg, and area healthcare workers are expressing concern for hospital demand with flu season on the horizon.

Centra Health officials said Monday its ICU saw a record high of 20 COVID-19 patients at the beginning of July, and numbers have remained high since then.

“We do need to still be aware and perhaps even vigilant again now that we're seeing the highest volumes that we’ve seen of COVID-19 cases in the community and our healthcare facilities,” Centra Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Thomson said in a news conference.

Dr. Christopher Lewis, Centra’s VP of Medical Affairs, said Lynchburg General Hospital’s ICU had 16 patients at the end of last week and now has 12 patients, with nine of those individuals using ventilators. The designated COVID-19 unit for those with less severe symptoms has another 12 patients, making for a total of 24. Five additional patients are awaiting test results.

The number of COVID-19 patients has ebbed and flowed since the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, Lewis said, but “what we saw somewhat recently was concerning in that we were seeing [upward] trends in our numbers.”