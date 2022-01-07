Va. senators: 'Amtrak must do better' after train stuck outside Lynchburg

Virginia’s senators Friday sent a letter to Amtrak’s CEO and its president, saying the train service “must do better” after roughly 220 passengers and six crew members were stranded this week outside Lynchburg for more than 24 hours.

Passengers aboard Train 20 — which left New Orleans on Sunday en route to New York but had to return to Lynchburg’s Kemper Street Station after encountering downed trees and power lines — reportedly described a lack of communication from Amtrak as a “nightmare situation.” One passenger said Amtrak did not tell passengers they would be spending the night in the train, according to the letter from Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, to Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn and President Stephen Gardner.

Passengers also said the train ran out of food, despite Amtrak saying food and water were available, according to news reports.

“It is unacceptable that Amtrak did not better communicate with passengers during an emergency situation such as this,” the senators wrote. “Inclement weather is uncontrollable. However, Amtrak must have appropriate systems and practices in place to ensure that passengers and crew caught in such weather are not only safe, but also understand the situation and their options. We have long been supporters of Amtrak; but, simply put, Amtrak must do better.”

The senators wrote their staff “will follow up to discuss Amtrak’s current procedures as well as steps Amtrak is taking so that communication failures like what we saw this week in Lynchburg do not happen again.”

Another Amtrak train, No. 176 heading from Roanoke to Washington, D.C., also became stuck outside Lynchburg on Monday morning into early Tuesday following the winter storm that dumped up to 7 inches of snow around the region.