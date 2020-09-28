Vaccination, safety measures important for flu season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As flu season approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, health officials in Lynchburg are urging people to keep up precautionary habits and get the flu shot.

Testing numbers from the Virginia Department of Health indicate the coronavirus’ spread has slowed during the past month in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, grouped together as the Central Virginia Health District.

VDH measures the infection by the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, and that percentage locally has dropped from a high of 11.4% last month to 5.6% — almost on par with the statewide average.

According to the CDC, someone can have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, although experts still are unsure how common that could be. While getting the flu vaccine doesn’t prevent against COVID-19, getting it during the pandemic can “help conserve potentially scarce health care resources.”

Lindsey Lockewood, public information officer for CVHD, pointed out the most vulnerable people to get COVID-19 also are vulnerable to an encounter with the flu.

“When you have dueling viruses like these, one of the things we would be looking out for is how busy the emergency department is,” she said, adding the Lynchburg area luckily has not seen its emergency department overrun.