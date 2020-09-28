Vaccination, safety measures important for flu season

As flu season approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic, health officials in Lynchburg are urging people to keep up precautionary habits and get the flu shot.
Testing numbers from the Virginia Department of Health indicate the coronavirus’ spread has slowed during the past month in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, grouped together as the Central Virginia Health District.
VDH measures the infection by the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, and that percentage locally has dropped from a high of 11.4% last month to 5.6% — almost on par with the statewide average.
According to the CDC, someone can have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, although experts still are unsure how common that could be. While getting the flu vaccine doesn’t prevent against COVID-19, getting it during the pandemic can “help conserve potentially scarce health care resources.”
Lindsey Lockewood, public information officer for CVHD, pointed out the most vulnerable people to get COVID-19 also are vulnerable to an encounter with the flu.
“When you have dueling viruses like these, one of the things we would be looking out for is how busy the emergency department is,” she said, adding the Lynchburg area luckily has not seen its emergency department overrun.
Centra Health saw its peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations in August, and since then, the number of patients has decreased.
On Tuesday, Centra reported a total of 28 COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital: 22 patients in a designated unit and six patients in the ICU, none of them intubated.
A total of 66 patients with COVID-19 have died at Centra facilities. That’s up from 45 earlier this month.
The CVHD is in the middle of holding flu clinics that provide shots to anyone at least 4 years old in and around Lynchburg. Lockewood said there’s no requirements for insurance, identification, payment or paperwork. Getting the shot during September and October gives the body time to build immunization to the flu, which can take up to two weeks, she said.
Habits that have become somewhat of a mantra during the pandemic — frequent hand washing, disinfecting frequently used surfaces, wearing masks, social distancing — also will serve to help protect people from the flu, Lockewood said.
“The more that people adhere to the preventative practices ... the better off we’ll be for the flu season,” she said.
