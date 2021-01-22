Vaccinations for Lynchburg essential workers begin at outset of sizeable Phase 1b rollout

He said a list of interested staff went out to Centra early last week. The division isn’t sure what vaccination efforts will look like yet — Sisk said he understands it’ll be based on supply and who administers it, but he hopes it’ll be on a large scale.

Sisk said about 56% of staff have expressed interest thus far and he expects a few “stragglers” who seem hesitant at first but may sign on once others start to get the vaccine.

Immunization hasn’t been mandatory from any employer to which The News & Advance has yet spoken.

Bedford County Public Schools received 1,227 responses to an email sent out to around 1,700 staff members, according to Beth Robertson, the division’s associate director for learner support services. Of those respondents, 73% indicated they were interested in immunization.

Robertson didn’t have a date for when immunization would start but said administrators have been in close contact with CVHD for daily assessment of the vaccine supply available, as well as what provider could administer it on a large scale.

Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards said Friday that preliminary staff surveys put vaccine interest at around 53%.