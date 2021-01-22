Vaccinations for Lynchburg essential workers begin at outset of sizeable Phase 1b rollout

Now that the Lynchburg area is in Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations, with the first round of essential workers immunized this week, rollout should prove to be slow and steady, given a limited supply of doses.
The Central Virginia Health District, composed of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, entered into Phase 1b — the second of four planned phases — on Wednesday, which opens up vaccinations to a list of different “frontline essential workers,” people 65 and older, people ages 16 to 65 with certain conditions or disabilities, and people in certain enclosed group living situations such as jails and homeless shelters.
Some vaccinations of 1b recipients started as early as Wednesday, CVHD Director Dr. Kerry Gateley said at a Friday news conference, and 300 essential government and school workers in Lynchburg were receiving doses Friday in what city officials said is the first such larger-scale immunization of many yet to come.
But with thousands of people now in line and a rationed supply of doses, it will be slow going for a while.
The district will start receiving a regular weekly supply of about 3,050 doses next week, Gateley said, which will likely continue through February. The Virginia Department of Health has indicated it will be getting a total of about 105,000 doses per week through that timeframe, and Gateley said the state is disseminating the vaccine to its health districts based on population — CVHD makes up about 3% of the state's population.
“Obviously, that’s not nearly enough for me,” he said. “Not nearly enough for all of us, because we want to vaccinate; we want to get this vaccine into arms.”
The cohort eligible for vaccination under Virginia’s Phase 1b is a large one — in the 65 and older group alone, there are more than 50,000 residents across CVHD, according to census estimates, making about 19% of the population.
Health care providers in the area have opened up vaccination registration for their patients this week, warning that supply is limited.
Gateley reassured anyone who has left their information on CVHD’s call center number, (434) 477-5965, that “we haven’t forgotten about you.” The district has received “several hundred” calls on that number per day and has also encouraged vaccine registration through a Virginia Department of Health online system; more information is available by visiting vdh.virginia.gov and clicking "COVID-19 Vaccine."
Given more supply of vaccines, he said medical workers throughout the district could easily administer 1,500 doses daily.
“Eventually that pipeline is going to open, and when it does, we are ready to give that vaccine as fast as humanly possible,” he said. “Until then, we ask your patience.”
Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden signed 10 executive orders Thursday, some calling for expanded vaccine production and rollout, and he has targeted a goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.
Phase 1a vaccinations were largely handled by chain pharmacies contracted by the federal government and by local health providers. Now that doses will be going out to large portions of the public, it will become what Lynchburg Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka called a “whole of community approach.”
Friday’s first round of scheduled 1b vaccinations was for 150 Lynchburg City Schools employees and 150 city employees working critical operations, including law enforcement, water resources and transportation, Wodicka said. He indicated it also served as something of a test run to learn from for many large-scale immunizations to come.
Lynchburg has secured a mass vaccination site, which Wodicka declined to identify Friday, as well as several smaller satellite vaccination sites for future rounds. The larger site will be accessible by public transportation and should have plenty of parking, he said.
Trained responders from the Lynchburg Fire Department will be among those administering doses to the public, he said, and the city will be asking qualified health workers to volunteer alongside them in the future.
“There has certainly been a tremendous amount of progress and effort in our preparation efforts, but again, I want to reiterate that our biggest challenge in all this is reliable supply of vaccines,” he said.
Hesitation still present among essential workers
Some area health care providers have said around 50% of their 1a essential workers initially declined to get the vaccine, whether they were holding out to see what happens to their immunized colleagues or seemed to have no interest in it whatsoever.
Neither Centra nor CVHD have provided such numbers yet but indicated that data may be released early next week. Leftover doses initially earmarked for health care workers have been pushed out to some Centra patients this week.
Those reservations seem to persist among newly qualified workers, too.
Among the 1b essential worker sectors, Virginia has prioritized law enforcement offices, fire departments, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, child care centers and schools.
Further down the list are food and agricultural workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers and vital government workers.
The state has not prioritized any of the larger 1b groups over one another and officials expect an overlap in immunization.
Though interest in vaccination hovers around 50% to 60% among most agencies interviewed by The News & Advance this week, many of them both in and around Lynchburg are eager to get the process started.
“We appreciate the capacity to vaccinate but we want to get it done … by yesterday,” said Denton Sisk, director of student support services for Campbell County Public Schools, which has had several thousand students attending in-person classes as part of a hybrid instruction model.
He said a list of interested staff went out to Centra early last week. The division isn’t sure what vaccination efforts will look like yet — Sisk said he understands it’ll be based on supply and who administers it, but he hopes it’ll be on a large scale.
Sisk said about 56% of staff have expressed interest thus far and he expects a few “stragglers” who seem hesitant at first but may sign on once others start to get the vaccine.
Immunization hasn’t been mandatory from any employer to which The News & Advance has yet spoken.
Bedford County Public Schools received 1,227 responses to an email sent out to around 1,700 staff members, according to Beth Robertson, the division’s associate director for learner support services. Of those respondents, 73% indicated they were interested in immunization.
Robertson didn’t have a date for when immunization would start but said administrators have been in close contact with CVHD for daily assessment of the vaccine supply available, as well as what provider could administer it on a large scale.
Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards said Friday that preliminary staff surveys put vaccine interest at around 53%.
LCS has divvied up its staff into tiers based on their level of contact with students — the first round of vaccines on Friday went out to 150 teachers and workers handling student transportation and nutrition, Edwards and other officials said. Future rounds of vaccines are slated to be administered weekly starting Feb. 1.
Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson said about half his staff have expressed interest in the vaccine and planning details haven’t been finalized. He noted there seemed to be the most interest among his staff over age 40.
Some deputies with the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office were among city employees receiving vaccines Friday, Sheriff Don Sloan said. Almost half of his staff had expressed interest, and he said those with the most frequent contact with the public will be among the first to be immunized.
Medical workers at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority were given the opportunity for vaccination last week, according to BRRJA Administrator Joshua Salmon. He said he has no timeline for immunization for other staff or inmates and has found about 30% interest from surveys of one men’s housing unit and one women’s housing unit.