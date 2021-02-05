Vaccines offered to all Lynchburg-area law enforcement

All Lynchburg-area law enforcement officers have been given the opportunity to be vaccinated as of this week.

Police, fire and hazmat workers are at the top of the Virginia’s list of essential employees to be vaccinated as part of Phase 1b, which Lynchburg and surrounding counties entered into two weeks ago.

Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received doses on Thursday, and other area sheriff’s offices have been given the opportunity prior to that. Forty deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office had already received a dose out of 86 staff members, and more were given the opportunity this past week.

Based on responses of most agencies, interest in receiving a vaccine among local cops seems lower than other local 1b employment sectors — which typically have a larger roster of workers.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said about a third of his staff said they wanted to be immunized, and a little more than half of employees under Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson were immunized last week.