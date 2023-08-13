It’s no secret that Wards Road from Candlers Mountain Road to the interchange at U.S. 460 is one of the busiest corridors in the Hill City, and the Virginia Department of Transportation now seeks community feedback on potential traffic and safety improvements in that area.

VDOT recently released a community survey aimed at helping it learn the public’s general consensus on issues that exist in the corridor, said Rick Youngblood, VDOT’s district planning manager.

“Everybody will agree that during the holiday season, it’s a commercial area so everybody is there shopping and it gets rather compact at times,” Youngblood said.

“So operational issues as far as do the signals treat you well? Are you able to make it through the corridor relatively easily and safely? Are there pedestrian and bicycle issues?” he continued about some of the information the department is hoping to glean from the survey.

Parts of the corridor can see upwards of 30,000 vehicles per day, Youngblood said, and has been deemed a priority-one area for its traffic load and location, one of the final priority-one stretches in the Lynchburg district that has gone unstudied since 2019.

This new study, he said, will “fill the gap” of various traffic studies and construction projects that have either been completed in that area, such as the roundabout on Logans Lane coming off the Lynchburg Expressway, or soon-to-begin projects, such as a proposed roundabout at the intersection of CVCC Campus Drive and Wards Ferry Road, to make a more connected and convenient driving experience on that side of town.

“The better connections we have from a network standpoint, the better off we will be as a system, and not just having everybody utilizing Wards Road as the main line access point,” Youngblood said about all of the improvements in that area.

With Liberty University and Central Virginia Community College’s continued growth happening within the corridor, Youngblood said VDOT doesn’t just study the growth of the employers and schools in the area, but also the commuter use for drivers using that corridor coming or going from Campbell County.

“We look at the full component of growth in the area, not just particularly CVCC or Liberty. They’re all tied in to this, but the unique thing about Liberty is that ... they’ve actually funded projects to support their centralized focus,” he said. “They’re doing their best to bring it to a pedestrian and bicyclist campus, helping eliminate a lot of the travel aspect.”

“But it’s still a part of the commuter pattern in the area, not just the student aspect. There’s a high volume of city and Campbell County residents that use that in order to access their jobs around the area,” he added.

As far as a timeline, Youngblood said the department hopes to have the survey and study wrapped up by the spring of 2024. But potential roadway improvements could be years down the line — possibly 2028 or 2029 before the project goes to a design phase unless further acceleration of the project happens, he said.

The survey-style feedback has been productive for VDOT, Youngblood said, as it allows the agency to garner responses from people in-market and those who travel to the city often as well. Previously, the department would hold in-person meetings to get feedback.

“The more people that we have participate the better we off we are as we try to find better solutions for the corridor,” he said.

To learn more about the other projects VDOT has going on in the Lynchburg district, visit their project page at virginiadot.org/projects/lynchburg. The public survey is available on the Wards Road corridor STARS study project page.