VDOT to close 210 ramp to 29 bypass Thursday

The ramp from Colony Road (Virginia 210) to the U.S. 29 South Bypass in Amherst County will close from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
"A crew will make asphalt repairs that will require the full closure of the ramp," VDOT said in a news release.
Signs and other traffic control devices will be in place and motorists should seek alternate routes, VDOT said.
