VDOT urges drivers to use caution in winter weather

The Virginia Department of Transportation has been pretreated primary routes, including U.S. 29, U.S. 501 and U.S. 58, in preparation for today’s winter weather, according to a VDOT news release.

Even though the primary routes are treated, drivers are urged to avoid the roads during the height of the storm. Once the snow begins, crews will work to keep primary and major secondary routes clear; other secondary routes and subdivision streets will not be cleared until after the storm has ended and the major routes are in good shape, according to the release. Drivers are encouraged to avoid travel, and to know the road conditions before they set out.

Plowing operations can cause snow to build up in gutters, road shoulders and snow can block driveways, the release said. When shoveling, VDOT asks that the snow be pushed to the right of the driveway when facing the road to keep the snow from piling up if the road is plowed again. Don’t shovel the snow into the road, and if possible, clean an area to the left of the driveway to create a small snow break.