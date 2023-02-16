Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style animal-free circus, will return to Lynchburg for the first time since 2019.

The troupe’s 14 shows spanning March 3 through 12 are a part of its all-new “Let’s Build A Dream” tour.

“The return of Venardos Circus has been highly anticipated by the community,” LJ Nadal, marketing manager for River Ridge mall, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to welcome them back to River Ridge and can’t wait to see their incredible performances.”

Parking is free, near the West End entrance to the mall property, with handicapped access to the tent. Festive preshow entertainment will begin an hour prior to showtime, and concessions are available online when purchasing tickets or when doors open.

According to the release, classic circus treats such as fresh popcorn, cotton candy, lemonade and more will be available. The main event lasts about 90 minutes with a brief intermission.

Pricing and more information are available at venardoscircus.com.