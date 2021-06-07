VES receives largest gift in school's history

Virginia Episcopal School announced Monday it received the largest gift in the school's history.
John Ellison, a 1965 graduate of VES and Greensboro, North Carolina native, made a $10 million gift to the VES Endowment to be used for scholarships and financial aid.
"Funding available through John’s gift will allow many more young people with great potential to benefit from the transformative experience of a VES education," the school said in a Facebook post Monday.
The school added that with this gift, VES has raised a record level more than $20 million during the current fiscal year.
