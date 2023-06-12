Outgoing Chair of the Lynchburg City School Board James Coleman was honored by his colleagues last week for his nearly decade worth of service and contributions to public education in the Hill City.

Coleman, a nine-year veteran of the school board, three of which he served as the board’s chair, was recognized with a resolution and a gift by fellow board members at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.

Joined by his daughters in the middle of the LCS boardroom, with several former members of the school board in attendance, Coleman stood solemnly as Vice Chair Dr. Bob Brennan read the resolution honoring the chair, whose time on the board will come to an end on June 30.

A three-term member of the school board, Coleman is ineligible to seek reappointment this year.

“With this resolution,” Brennan read, “the Lynchburg City School Board pays tribute to Dr. James E. Coleman, a person of excellence and integrity, who by effort and by example made valuable and far-reaching contributions to public education in Lynchburg, Virginia.”

“His numerous contributions will affect generations to come,” Brennan added.

Mayor Stephanie Reed, who was in attendance for the special recognition, commended Coleman for his hard work despite her “short time” of working alongside him.

“It’s very apparent that he does have a heart for the children of our city,” Reed said. “I really do appreciate your passion for this community; I’ve gotten the chance to attend his church and see where his other passion is, which is for the body of Christ and believers ... so I appreciate all you do here and around the city.”

“We all know he is not going to stop,” she added. “He is going to continue to serve this city and serve it well.”

After the mayor spoke, members of the school board commended Coleman for his leadership on the board in recent years.

“Your wisdom, your guidance, your thoughts, your caring attitude for not just the children in this community but this entire community is unsurpassed,” board member Randall Trost said about Coleman.

Board member Kimberly Sinha, who has served alongside Coleman for his final two terms, joked about when she first arrived on the board, remembering Coleman as the man who “felt the need to comment on every single thing” adding “he always had to say a lot,” to which Coleman laughed and said, “it’s true.”

“But I think it’s the mark of a good man and a good leader, who can listen to criticism about that, which he got ...” Sinha said. “He took it to heart and has become a man who not only doesn’t feel obligated to comment on every point, but as chair, withholds his views until everybody else has had a chance to speak.”

After thanking his fellow and former board members, Coleman recalled some of his prior work and decisions on the board, pointing out that “one of the best decisions I ever participated in” was bringing in Superintendent Crystal Edwards in 2018.

Speaking to his departure, Coleman said, “You may see me struggle, but you’ll never see me quit.”

“I’m gonna fight for Lynchburg City Schools in a different type of way,” he added, “to continue to make Lynchburg one of the best places to live in all the world.”

Coleman will preside over one final meeting as the board’s chair when it holds its monthly work session set for 5 p.m. on June 20 inside the LCS boardroom at the school administration building, 915 Court St. in Lynchburg.