Victorian mansion in Garland Hill Historic District is a love letter to the era

Traffic tends to slow approaching the corner of Madison Street and Lucado Place in the Garland Hill Historical District.
Locked in a gridwork of blocks packed with grand, historical mansions, its hard to imagine how one house could vie for attention over any other, but the Watkins house at 400 Madison St. has a history of inducing love at first sight.
Rubbernecking pedestrians and cars rumbling by offer testament to the home's ability to steal hearts — but few have been affected like Herman and Frances Calhoun the first time they stepped through the door.
Immediately upon entry, guests are ensconced in a oak-paneled reception area, with 12-foot-high coffered ceilings and gleaming light fixtures, the entrance is decorated in Victorian-era furniture and décor, a love letter to the mid-to-late 19th century. The focal point is an ornate oak stairway, embellished with elaborately carved balusters and bypassing two genuine Tiffany stained glass windows on its way to the second floor.
Contained within it are three landings, the first lit by a large window opening onto the front porch. Finely detailed and exquisitely staged, each turn reveals fresh complexity and detail, like flipping through a well-loved novel, and finding new pleasures in familiar pages.
Frances said the reception area was the first thing that caught their eye.
"We opened the front door here, we walked inside and my husband and I knew this was the one," she said.
It was 1988, and she and Herman were looking for a house to retire to, ready to move away from Springfield in northern Virginia. The visit to Lynchburg was on a whim, off a call from a realtor that had shown them properties in Diamond Hill a few months before.
"We came down," she said, "and put a contract on it before we left town that day."
The house was built for George Putnam Watkins in 1897, and was designed by noted Lynchburg architect Edward G. Frye.
Watkins was a partner in the firm of Witt and Watkins, the pioneer enterprise in Lynchburg's shoe industry, according to S. Allen Chambers in the book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History." But much of Watkin's fortune was derived from the soft coal of West Virginia. He was the first president of the Lynchburg Plow Company, later the Lynchburg Foundry Company.
He kept a detailed ledger throughout the homes construction, said Frances, which, along with Chamber's book, has helped document the legacy of the historic home.
The lot originally was owned by the Lynch heirs, although this portion of the property, wrote Chambers, had been used as a cow lot by the Preston family, who lived across Madison Street.
Located just off 5th Street, a stone's throw from Blackwater Creek, in the winter Frances said she can see the Amherst mountains from the home's second story balcony. The house itself is impossible to miss. Painted a vibrant teal, the windows are laced in red trim, with a wraparound front porch and an elaborate, curving façade.
Along its front walk sits a gas-burning lamp, wick lit, which Frances believes is one of the last functioning lamps of its kind in the city.
Its most distinctive exterior feature is the octagonal corner tower, which contributes to the fantastical, almost fairytale, atmosphere of the home, tempering its otherwise richly dark, wood-paneled rooms and regal craftmanship.
Of frame construction, the house has clapboarding on the first floor, and shingle above. The main cornice is decorated with both dentil and modillion courses, with a denticulated belt course encircling the entire structure between the first and second floor. A complex hipped roof, curved balconies, entablatures and columns, "all eminently classical," combine to create an unforgettable alchemy.
Despite its extravagance, the interior was always meant to be the home's main attraction, said Chambers. The story goes that Mrs. Watkins gave specific instructions to Frye that "all of the money was to be spent on the interior."
Chambers called it "one of the most ornate late-nineteenth-century interiors in Lynchburg."
Though the reception area is what sold them, Frances said the woodworking struck them first, as well. It was "stunning," she said, with a different species of wood making up each of the front rooms; the reception area in oak, the dining room in cherry, and the parlor in mahogany.
They always knew they wanted a historic Victorian home for their retirement, she said.
“I didn’t just want an old house, I wanted one that had class. And I think this one has class.”
Repeatedly, she noted the pocket doors, the arches and the full-length mirrors — a few of the details that were constants in the sprawling interior of the home. Herman, who died in 2015, collected and repaired clocks and light fixtures, and both collections were on display throughout the house. On the ornate, wood-carved mantles, antique late-1800s clocks rested with matching accessories, such as candlesticks or vases.
Snarling griffins are carved into the mantlepiece, and a shield with a single letter "W," for Watkins.
Frances, a quiltmaker, had a number of vintage sewing machines on display, as well. Both she and Herman worked in D.C. for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, though she has been retired for 28 years, and volunteered at Point of Honor for 14 of them.
After they purchased the home, they spent about three and a half years dedicated to repairs and refurbishing before moving in. Though the house was in the Watkins family for two generations, it only passed through one other family before coming to them, she said, so much of the house still was original. A few changes had been made before them — such as converting the library and kitchen into bedrooms — which she and Herman reverted back, working to keep things as close to original as possible.
Much of the work that was done on the house, beginning in 1989, was done by Luther Weiland, who works in freelance restoration. He also owns a historic home in Garland Hill, and said he learned skills working on the Watkins house that he has carried through to the rest of his career.
"I got a PHD on that house," he said, laughing. "When people ask me what's the prettiest house in Lynchburg, that's it."
From exterior painting, to refinishing the woodwork on the inside and other repairs, Weiland said he worked on the house for two years and nine months. He came 15 years later, and painted it again.
He still could recall specific details, such as the species of wood and the architecture and unique craftmanship of the house.
"When you live it for a while," he said, "you don't forget it."
Through the reception area is the dining room and kitchen. Wallpapered in a playful ivy-pattern, with creamy, pressed tin ceilings and stained glass in the transom window, its an exhalation of brightness and light after the dark-wooded entry. In a nook beneath the staircase, an unlikely cast of stuffed rabbits, teddy bears and dogs are having a tea party.
The back stair is almost as ornate as the front. On the second story are the master and two guest bedrooms, the cozy family room, Frances' sewing room, and a porch — which overlooks the carriage on the adjoining lot, built to house Watkins' motor car in 1912, and a lovely weeping willow tree, which she and Herman planted, as they have done every place they've ever lived.
With about 5,000 square-feet of finished space, some people have asked why she doesn't close off parts of the house. But Frances said while the family room, the sewing room and the kitchen are the rooms she uses most often, she is in "every room, almost every day."
Through a narrow door is a vast and high-ceilinged attic, with vaulted beams, a cacophony of windows and the upper-tier of the tower.
In true Victorian-era fashion, many of the light fixtures are combination gas and electric — with the electric components facing down, and the gas facing up. Through a small arched hall which delineates the upper floor, the wallpaper is thick as poster board, backed with cheese-cloth and embossed in a raised swirling pattern. It is designed to look like leather, and is the only area left upstairs with the original wallpaper.
At every quarter hour, a clock tolled deep in the house. While walking the rooms, the ticking of numerous clocks was a constant companion, along with Kiki, a 16-year-old orange and white cat with a somber face, who followed Calhoun from room to room. An ottoman by the bed in the master bedroom gave Kiki the boost she needed to hop onto the high-set Victorian furniture.
The gardens of the house were a passion of Frances', bordered by a retaining wall on two sides and a wrought iron fence on the others. An arbor twined with crimson honeysuckle led back into the lot, boxwoods curling around the front porch, and an ash tree in the front lawn.
Frances pointed out the young growth of a hydrangea tree, staked upright to guide its progress. The original plant was lost in a storm, but this is its offspring, she said, blooming again.
Well-tended, it is a place she cherishes, where she and Herman, who were married for 60 years, built something together.
"It feels like home," she said, "and I hope I never have to leave here."
