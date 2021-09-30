Victorian mansion in Garland Hill Historic District is a love letter to the era

Though the reception area is what sold them, Frances said the woodworking struck them first, as well. It was "stunning," she said, with a different species of wood making up each of the front rooms; the reception area in oak, the dining room in cherry, and the parlor in mahogany.

They always knew they wanted a historic Victorian home for their retirement, she said.

“I didn’t just want an old house, I wanted one that had class. And I think this one has class.”

Repeatedly, she noted the pocket doors, the arches and the full-length mirrors — a few of the details that were constants in the sprawling interior of the home. Herman, who died in 2015, collected and repaired clocks and light fixtures, and both collections were on display throughout the house. On the ornate, wood-carved mantles, antique late-1800s clocks rested with matching accessories, such as candlesticks or vases.

Snarling griffins are carved into the mantlepiece, and a shield with a single letter "W," for Watkins.

Frances, a quiltmaker, had a number of vintage sewing machines on display, as well. Both she and Herman worked in D.C. for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, though she has been retired for 28 years, and volunteered at Point of Honor for 14 of them.