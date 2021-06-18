Vietnam-era Huey helicopter looms large at Monument Terrace

The 1,020th week of the Monument Terrace Troop Rally looked a little different — parked at the curb was a Vietnam-era Huey chopper, a hulking military helicopter used for everything from medevac missions to direct combat gun support during the war.
The helicopter was on loan Friday morning from the Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Museum, a Nelson County-based nonprofit currently raising money to build a permanent location to house its museum of war-time memorabilia, artifacts, weaponry and vehicles.
"It brings back memories," said Eric van Opstal on Friday morning, looking over his shoulder at the helicopter. He was a pilot in Vietnam in '68 and '69, and said he hopes displays like this will "pique some curiosity in younger people" and teach a new generation about its history.
"As controversial as it was, it’s a part of our history," he said. "We’ve got a generation now that doesn’t even know Vietnam existed."
The weekly rally at the base of Monument Terrace in Lynchburg has gathered veterans and supporters alike there every Friday since Nov. 30, 2001.
Steve Bozeman, a Vietnam veteran and vice president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, said he's been trying to get the helicopter to a Friday rally for a year and is excited to finally have it on display for the day.
He said the Lynchburg chapter of the Military Order of Purple Heart will donate $1,000 to the Nelson County museum's fundraiser in honor of all of the pilots and crew members who died or were wounded in Vietnam.
During his time with the Marine Corps, Bozeman said he was a door gunner on a helicopter similar to this one, manning an M60 belt-fed machine gun out of the back.
Like van Opstal, he hopes displays like these will help present and future generations "know how we served," he said.
"We always want to make sure history doesn't evaporate," Bozeman said.
Looking out across the plaza, he pointed out Henry Wyatt, another Vietnam veteran who piloted Huey helicopters in '67 and '68.
Wyatt said he was surprised he had made it that far into the morning without climbing onto the roof of the chopper to inspect the rotor head.
"They might get upset if I did," he said, laughing.
He gestured at the assembled crowd, and then to the helicopter.
"It should remind everyone how tenuous our position is in this world today," he said. "We are supporting peace, love and people all over the world."