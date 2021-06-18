Vietnam-era Huey helicopter looms large at Monument Terrace

He said the Lynchburg chapter of the Military Order of Purple Heart will donate $1,000 to the Nelson County museum's fundraiser in honor of all of the pilots and crew members who died or were wounded in Vietnam.

During his time with the Marine Corps, Bozeman said he was a door gunner on a helicopter similar to this one, manning an M60 belt-fed machine gun out of the back.

Like van Opstal, he hopes displays like these will help present and future generations "know how we served," he said.

"We always want to make sure history doesn't evaporate," Bozeman said.

Looking out across the plaza, he pointed out Henry Wyatt, another Vietnam veteran who piloted Huey helicopters in '67 and '68.

Wyatt said he was surprised he had made it that far into the morning without climbing onto the roof of the chopper to inspect the rotor head.

"They might get upset if I did," he said, laughing.

He gestured at the assembled crowd, and then to the helicopter.

"It should remind everyone how tenuous our position is in this world today," he said. "We are supporting peace, love and people all over the world."

