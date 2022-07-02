Vintage ice cream truck rings in excitement for Lynchburg kids, adults

A ringing bell sounds off in the distance from Riverside Park on Friday afternoon. A man dressed in a clean, vintage white hat, shirt and pants with a black tie and driving a white 1967 Ford Jump Truck pulls up in the parking lot near the sprayground.

A sign on the door of the truck reads “Pop’s Good Humor Ice Cream.”

Kids at the park collectively yell out "Ice Cream! Ice Cream!" as they begin to gather around the truck looking at the frozen treat options available.

About 20 kids and adults take a break from the 90-degree heat to eat quickly melting ice cream sandwiches and popsicles.

Bob Jacobs launched the ice cream business about two months ago and said it has attracted both children and adults in droves. For many, the truck recalls memories of the iconic "Good Humor Man" of days gone by, who delivered sweet treats for sale while sporting a crisp uniform like Jacobs'.

“The parents, they want to get pictures of me in the truck just for their experience. And the kids seem to love the truck, too, but it's the adults that are brought back to yesteryear, in a different time in their life,” he said. “It's just been a really fun experience.”

Jacobs, 68, and his wife moved from Danville to Lynchburg two years ago to be closer to family.

After working as a real estate broker in Danville, he wanted something new to do that was a little more fun and carefree. He’s now doing exactly what he wanted to do when he grew up.

“I remember this type of truck coming down my neighborhood when I grew up in Baltimore and always loved this truck. So I started looking for one and I found somebody that actually had three of them and got one in January,” he said.

In 1920s Ohio, Harry Burt created a chocolate coating compatible with ice cream and let his daughter be the first to try it, but she found it to be too messy. So, he developed a stick and froze the ice cream to it. From this, Good Humor was born.

Jacobs said Burt bought 12 vending trucks with bells to sell his creations and wore a white hat, black bowtie and white shirt and pants to show the friendliness and safety of the business venture.

“It was kind of a safety guard because it’s for the children,” he said.

Jacobs said the trucks were no longer being made by 1969, and by 1976 Good Humor got out of the truck business entirely.

“They sold their fleet and they serve mainly in grocery stores now,” he said.

Jacobs said he misses the days in the '50s and '60s when everyone was outside more, and children would hear the ice cream truck coming down the street and they’d yell for it to stop in their neighborhood.

“People knew who the ice cream man was and knew his name,” he said.

This is what Jacobs envisions Pop’s Good Humor to become — and so far, it’s gaining traction.

“Older people remember the truck from when they were kids, and they see the orange bar or the strawberry shortcake and it takes them back,” he said. “I just thought it was something that the older people needed to remember and the young people needed to experience and it was something that I particularly wanted to do and to kind of share my memories to the newer generation.”

Carol Obligacion, a teacher in the area, was taking her students to the Lynchburg Museum on May 20. As they were finishing up their tour, she called Pop’s and asked if he would come downtown so the students could have ice cream.

“I found out about Pop’s Good Humor Ice Cream Truck on the Living in Lynchburg page on Facebook,” she said in a Facebook message. “I got so excited because I’ve always found ice cream trucks creepy, but this one is different! He was so kind to wait for us and he is great with children! It was a fun experience for all of us. Plus, let’s support local Lynchburg!”

Every day is different in terms of what the ice cream truck offers.

Some days it's more cotton candy being sold, other days it’s more of the strawberry shortcake frozen treats, but everything is either from Hershey’s or Jack & Jill Ice Cream.

He is exploring the city each week with the truck, but for now he mostly visits parks and the downtown Lynchburg area, along with various businesses such as car dealerships.

Because Jacobs uses a bell to alert customers he’s in the area instead of music, sometimes it’s hard for people to hear him coming.

“I don't do a lot of neighborhoods, and the reason is, and I've tried, but I have a little bell that I ring; other trucks have loud music, so if you're going down a street and you have loud music, people inside the house, even with air conditioning, they can hear that, but with the bell, they can’t hear. So unless people are out, they won’t hear me coming,” he said.

He hopes the truck encourages people to get outside more and mingle with others.

“It’s a more personal hand-to-hand-type business,” he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.