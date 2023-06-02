A Vinton man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the 2022 death of his infant son.

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect, and pleaded guilty to both charges in Bedford Circuit Court on Friday.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance told Judge James Updike Jr. Scheffler’s 2-month-old son was living with his parents and extended family on Saunders Road in the Vinton area of Bedford County at the time of his death.

The child’s mother left him in Scheffler’s care on the night of May 16, 2022, Nance said. When she returned home from work the next morning, she saw the child in his bassinet and thought he was asleep, and went to sleep herself.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded the next morning to a call about an infant who wasn't breathing, and deputies unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the child.

Nance said the Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the incident, finding the child had suffered multiple injuries, including a broken rib, broken collarbone and blunt force trauma injuries to the head, which were the cause of death.

Nance said Schefflet provided “inconsistent statements” to law enforcement about his son’s death, first saying that while playing “aggressive airplane” with the child, he’d accidentally hit the infant's head against the wall twice.

The sheriff’s office found Schefflet’s statements inconsistent with the child’s injuries, and when questioned again the defendant admitted to striking the child’s head against the wall two to four times out of frustration, Nance told the court.

A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Bedford Circuit Court.