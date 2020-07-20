Virginia 10 Miler canceled for the first time

Thousands of runners descend upon Lynchburg’s streets the last Saturday in September for the Virginia 10 Miler. They brave the elements, push through the pain of the hills that make up the urban raceway, and celebrate once they clear Farm Basket Hill and have the finish line in sight.
It is a spectacle that has run every year since its inception in 1974. Until this year.
The Lynchburg Road Runners Club in early July canceled the Virginia 10 Miler for the first time in its storied history because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It was heartbreaking. It was a little bit like being sucker punched,” said Lesley McPhatter, who has chaired the Lynchburg Road Runner Club’s Virginia 10 Miler committee since 2013. She has either attended or competed in every 10 Miler. “This is not something that just happened two weeks ago. From the minute the world fell apart, we met probably at least every two weeks. Jeff was meeting with the city. There’s so many moving parts to this event. We really, really thought we’d be able to do something, but at the end of the day, you’re at the mercy of what’s happening. It was heartbreaking for me.”
The Virginia 10 Miler was scheduled to be run Sept. 26. Instead, the 47th edition of the race will be Sept. 25, 2021.
The cancellation of the 10 Miler also means the 4-mile run and walk events will not take place this year and will not be offered virtually. The 4-mile run and walk were previously canceled in early June.
“The 10 Miler is not a virtual experience,” Virginia 10 Miler Race Director Jeff Fedorko said. “The race itself is only part of the festival of activities that take place that week.”
Fedorko said the 10 Miler brings more than 5,000 runners and volunteers to Lynchburg for the final weekend in September. More than 3,300 runners competed in last year’s event, and those people came from 36 states and 10 countries.
“You can’t do an event of this size and this magnitude and try to do it halfway or try to do it virtually or any of those things and try to maintain the integrity of the event,” McPhatter said. “That, at the end of the day, was what was most important. If we couldn’t put on the type of event that we’re accustomed to, then it was better for everybody that we try not to do it halfway.”
Prominent marathons held in Chicago, Boston and New York have also been canceled this year because of COVID-19. The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, has been pushed back to 2021.
The 10 Miler is the second major event in Lynchburg to be canceled this year. The Lynchburg City Open, formerly known as the Central Virginia Invitational Tennis Tournament, was canceled for the first time in its 60-year history in late March.
“That’s what we have to do. There’s no big events. They’ve canceled Chicago, they’ve canceled Boston, they’ve canceled New York. There’s not going to be big road races,” McPhatter said. “We might as well just go from 2019 to 2021, I pray, and just pretend like 2020 never happened. We’re already thinking about what we can do for next year.”
On Monday, the Marine Corps Marathon announced it was canceling its event for the first time in its 45-year history. Lynchburg native Steve Bozeman was slated to run that race for the 43rd straight year, and he was scheduled to run the 10 Miler for the 44th consecutive year.
“Those two races I like doing every year,” Bozeman said.
McPhatter and former Lynchburg Road Runners Club president Bret Boman both said the decision was unanimous by the 10 Miler committee to cancel this year’s race and prepare for the 2021 running of the event.
“I just hope it’s just an inconsequential blip,” Boman said, “that in 2021 the world and United States will be in a better place, and the 2021 10 Miler will be an improved version of the 2019 10 Miler.”
Fedorko said he listened to input from Lynchburg city officials, Randolph College, Lynchburg City Schools, sponsors and volunteers regarding whether to hold the race this year. He and the 10 Miler committee wanted as many voices heard so the community was represented in the decision.
“That’s really what it came down to: acting responsibly and being a good neighbor, because it is a community event and a community asset,” Fedorko said. “The concerns expressed by some were just as important as concerns expressed by others when we thought about who we are to the community as an event.”
