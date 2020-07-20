Virginia 10 Miler canceled for the first time

“The 10 Miler is not a virtual experience,” Virginia 10 Miler Race Director Jeff Fedorko said. “The race itself is only part of the festival of activities that take place that week.”

Fedorko said the 10 Miler brings more than 5,000 runners and volunteers to Lynchburg for the final weekend in September. More than 3,300 runners competed in last year’s event, and those people came from 36 states and 10 countries.

“You can’t do an event of this size and this magnitude and try to do it halfway or try to do it virtually or any of those things and try to maintain the integrity of the event,” McPhatter said. “That, at the end of the day, was what was most important. If we couldn’t put on the type of event that we’re accustomed to, then it was better for everybody that we try not to do it halfway.”

Prominent marathons held in Chicago, Boston and New York have also been canceled this year because of COVID-19. The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, has been pushed back to 2021.

The 10 Miler is the second major event in Lynchburg to be canceled this year. The Lynchburg City Open, formerly known as the Central Virginia Invitational Tennis Tournament, was canceled for the first time in its 60-year history in late March.