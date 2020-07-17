Virginia Amateur Sports details plan for hosting Commonwealth Games in Lynchburg

Virginia Amateur Sports revealed its robust list of guidelines for the 16 sports scheduled to be contested during the Commonwealth Games’ busiest three-day stretch next weekend, and the organization made it painstakingly clear it will do everything possible to host the 31st annual games as safely as possible in the Hill City.
More than 3,000 athletes are expected to come to Lynchburg next weekend, a number significantly lower than years past since fewer games will be contested because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The VAS released its Commonwealth Games guidance Thursday with sport-specific guidelines for the events scheduled this weekend and next weekend in the Lynchburg area.
The recommendations were developed with input from national governing bodies for the respective sports, the four doctors who serve on the VAS’ Board of Directors, Liberty University, the city of Lynchburg, and Dr. Kerry Gateley, the health director for the Central Virginia Health District who served as the Commonwealth Games’ liaison with the Virginia Department of Health.
“Safety is and will always be the highest priority at Virginia Amateur Sports,” VAS President Dan Foutz said Thursday.
Foutz added Gateley wanted to see the detailed plans for each sport to ensure the VDH that participants, spectators and staff were safe during their time competing in Lynchburg.
Foutz, in addition to working closely with Gateley and VDH on developing safety guidelines for the Commonwealth Games, received feedback from Lynchburg officials throughout the tedious process.
“The City’s partnership with the Commonwealth Games has a positive economic impact for our community year after year,” Marjette Upshur, the director of Lynchburg’s office of economic development and tourism, wrote in an email. “Our highest priority is the health and safety of Lynchburg citizens and we are encouraged that Virginia Amateur Sports have been working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and have taken precautions to protect athletes, volunteers and spectators.
"A healthy and safe experience is a shared responsibility. The City of Lynchburg encourages everyone to follow those precautions including the wearing of masks, social distancing whenever possible, and other actions as required.”
The VAS also released general recommended guidelines, and those highlights are:
» Face masks are required at all indoor facilities, with the exception of competing athletes and officials, children under the age of 10 and those communicating with the hearing impaired.
» Face masks are strongly recommended to be worn at all outdoor events when not in competition.
» Volunteer staff and interns will be issued personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitation supplies to frequently clean commonly touched surfaces and shared equipment.
» Signs will be posted at all venues reminding spectators and participants to adhere to the sport-specific guidelines and maintaining at least 10 feet of social distancing.
» Those not complying with the face mask or social distancing requirements will promptly be asked to leave.
» Those who have traveled to a known hot spot within 14 days of competition, who are feeling sick or considered among the most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus are encouraged to stay home and not participate.
The final point will be crucial for the Commonwealth Games during the main games weekend in which an estimated 3,000 people will flock to Lynchburg for the 16 events on the three-day schedule.
The estimated number of participants is roughly half of the number of athletes who ventured to the Hill City for the main games weekend in 2017 and 2018. Foutz estimated anywhere between 5,000 to 6,000 of the 11,000-plus athletes who participated in the Commonwealth Games during those two years competed during the main games weekend.
The VAS' objective is to keep the participants, spectators and staff safe once they arrive in the parking lots, enter the venues and then leave to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Foutz hopes those same stringent guidelines are followed at the hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions during the two weekends.
“The last thing we want to do is have one or two people risk shutting down a whole event. That’s not what we want," he added.
Basketball, the highest-profile and most-played sport in the previous editions of the Commonwealth Games held in Lynchburg, was moved to Dec. 19 and 20 and will be contested the same weekend as indoor track & field.
Softball and baseball had the biggest jump in participation for next weekend's events, according to games director Amanda Mangum. There are 99 softball teams, easily eclipsing the previous high of 74 teams, and there are 36 baseball teams registered this year compared to the maximum of 28 allowed in previous years.
“At the end of the day, I think everybody’s so excited to be a part of it,” Mangum said, “and once they see that we are following protocols, following guidelines, we’re doing all that we can, I think that makes them feel safe to come be a part of it.”
Softball will be spread out among seven different facilities in Lynchburg (Liberty, Peaks View Park and Boonsboro Ruritan Club), Madison Heights (Shrader Park), Forest (Forest Youth Athletic Association) and Bedford (Bedford County Parks & Recreation and Bedford Moose Lodge).
Baseball will be contested at Liberty University, Liberty Christian Academy, Heritage High School, E.C. Glass High School and the University of Lynchburg. Mangum said VAS had meetings with Lynchburg City Schools regarding the safety measures being taken when those fields are in use.
“Other softball and baseball tournaments are being run around the state as we speak,” Foutz said. “The [Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic] was done at [Bank of the James Stadium] and I spoke with the folks over there and that one went off without a hitch. They had no problems, and we’re hoping for that same thing. It’s important that everybody adhere to the guidelines and we are monitoring it.”
The tailgate party and opening ceremonies that have become the Friday hallmarks for the main games weekend also were altered to maintain social distancing.
The parking lot of the Liberty Indoor Track Complex will offer curbside drive-thru service for teams and coaches to pick up individually wrapped meals between 6 and 8 p.m. July 24. All volunteers will wear face masks and gloves and have sanitation supplies.
Foutz is mimicking what the Cornhusker State Games in Nebraska is doing and hosting the opening ceremonies virtually from 8 to 8:45 p.m. The plan is to stream the ceremonies on Facebook Live and the Commonwealth Games’ website, and it will be followed by a fireworks show athletes are encouraged to watch from their cars.
Francena McCorory, who was on the U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning 4x400 relay team in 2012 and 2016, is the special guest torch bearer and will light the cauldron. She will be joined on the run to the cauldron by Miss Virginia Dot Kelly.
Eleven sports, ranging from wrestling, judo and rugby to paintball, figure skating and mountain biking, were canceled for various reasons. Several were unable to be contested because of a high level of incidental contact, while others did not have the numbers needed to offset the cost of hosting the event.
Three events were moved to virtual competition — chess, Esports and air rifle and BB gun shooting — and participants will be able to compete in those events without the risk of being around large groups of people.
“If it just isn’t going to work out or if there isn’t a super safe way where we can follow everything appropriately to do it, then we just canceled it for this year,” Mangum said of certain sports.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
