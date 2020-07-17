Virginia Amateur Sports details plan for hosting Commonwealth Games in Lynchburg

“Other softball and baseball tournaments are being run around the state as we speak,” Foutz said. “The [Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic] was done at [Bank of the James Stadium] and I spoke with the folks over there and that one went off without a hitch. They had no problems, and we’re hoping for that same thing. It’s important that everybody adhere to the guidelines and we are monitoring it.”

The tailgate party and opening ceremonies that have become the Friday hallmarks for the main games weekend also were altered to maintain social distancing.

The parking lot of the Liberty Indoor Track Complex will offer curbside drive-thru service for teams and coaches to pick up individually wrapped meals between 6 and 8 p.m. July 24. All volunteers will wear face masks and gloves and have sanitation supplies.

Foutz is mimicking what the Cornhusker State Games in Nebraska is doing and hosting the opening ceremonies virtually from 8 to 8:45 p.m. The plan is to stream the ceremonies on Facebook Live and the Commonwealth Games’ website, and it will be followed by a fireworks show athletes are encouraged to watch from their cars.