Virginia Baptist Rehab outbreak leads to 28 new COVID-19 cases

A recent outbreak at one Centra Health facility has led to a wave of new COVID-19 cases among its patients and caregivers.

Centra reported an outbreak that started on Sunday at the Acute Rehabilitation Center on Virginia Baptist Hospital’s campus. As of Monday, eight patients had received positive COVID-19 test results and caregivers were still waiting on their test results.

During the week, 17 of the unit’s 53 caregivers received positive test results, Centra said in a Friday update. As of Friday, 11 total patients have tested positive.

Four of those patients remain at the unit “with very few symptoms,” Friday’s news release states, and four are currently in Lynchburg General Hospital’s designated COVID-19 unit with mild symptoms. Other patients have been discharged home this week.

None of the unit’s caregivers who have tested positive have needed to be hospitalized.

Although the Acute Rehabilitation Center is its own facility, Centra tested all 1,081 caregivers on the Virginia Baptist Hospital campus. Outside of the Acute Rehabilitation Center, less than 1% of those workers tested positive, the news release states.

As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital had increased slightly. The hospital had 20 patients on Monday and 27 by Friday, according to Centra’s numbers.

