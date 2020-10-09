 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Baptist Rehab outbreak leads to 28 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia Baptist Rehab outbreak leads to 28 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

A recent outbreak at one Centra Health facility has led to a wave of new COVID-19 cases among its patients and caregivers.

Centra reported an outbreak that started on Sunday at the Acute Rehabilitation Center on Virginia Baptist Hospital’s campus. As of Monday, eight patients had received positive COVID-19 test results and caregivers were still waiting on their test results.

During the week, 17 of the unit’s 53 caregivers received positive test results, Centra said in a Friday update. As of Friday, 11 total patients have tested positive.

Four of those patients remain at the unit “with very few symptoms,” Friday’s news release states, and four are currently in Lynchburg General Hospital’s designated COVID-19 unit with mild symptoms. Other patients have been discharged home this week.

None of the unit’s caregivers who have tested positive have needed to be hospitalized.

Although the Acute Rehabilitation Center is its own facility, Centra tested all 1,081 caregivers on the Virginia Baptist Hospital campus. Outside of the Acute Rehabilitation Center, less than 1% of those workers tested positive, the news release states.

As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital had increased slightly. The hospital had 20 patients on Monday and 27 by Friday, according to Centra’s numbers.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Trump, wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert