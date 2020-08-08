Virginia Breeze bus lines offer Lynchburg area new intercity transportation choices

Thanks to an expanded set of intercity bus routes, Lynchburg-area residents will soon have more commuting and travel options through other parts of Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, which already offered a popular Blacksburg-to-Washington, D.C., route called Valley Flyer, has expanded its operations to include other rural communities that are underserved in their transportation options.
Two new routes launched Aug. 7: the Piedmont Express — which connects Danville to Washington via stops in Lynchburg, Amherst and Altavista — and the Capital Connector — which connects Martinsville to Richmond and then to Washington. These routes, along with the Valley Flyer, make up the DRPT’s Virginia Breeze bus service.
The Capitol Connector will depart Martinsville each day at 6:45 a.m. with stops in South Boston, Farmville, Richmond before reaching Union Station in Washington, D.C., at 1:30 p.m. Southbound, the bus leaves Washington, D.C., at 1:05 p.m. and finishes in Martinsville at 7:40 p.m.
Headed northbound on the Piedmont Express line, the daily bus leaves Danville at 8 a.m. and travels along the U.S. 29 corridor with stops in Altavista, Lynchburg, Amherst, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Gainesville and at Dulles Airport before reaching the District at 2:30 p.m. The southbound route leaves Union Station at 10:15 a.m. and reaches Danville at 4:40 p.m.
Riders can expect to pay between $15 and $42 depending on the distance traveled, and passengers are allowed to bring carry-on and checked luggage within certain size limits. At full capacity, the buses can carry 56 passengers, but will be limited to 27 people at the start to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The addition of these bus routes comes nearly four years after Greyhound Lines discontinued bus service in Danville in October 2016 due to “very low ridership,” the company said at the time. As a result, the nearest Greyhound station was about 45 miles away in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Marc Adelman, transportation services director for Danville, said the options and flexibility offered by the new Virginia Breeze lines, which are operated by Greyhound competitor Megabus, will be a boon for area travelers.
“I’m very, very pleased that we’re able to support this operation,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased at virginiabreeze.org and can only be purchased online.
Adelman added that the service is subsidized using federal transit funds specifically designated to provide intercity bus service for cities that don’t have it, meaning the Virginia Breeze lines operate at no additional cost to the state.
Haley Glynn, a public relations and marketing specialist for the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said the launch of the Valley Flyer in 2017 was a “huge success” in connecting residents of the I-81 and I-66 corridors to the national bus network.
The newest routes and stops were chosen following a study in 2019 to identify other communities that could benefit from similar bus access to bigger transportation hubs.
“We’re seeing these connections in rural communities to larger areas of the state are actually in heavy demand,” she said.
Lynchburg is also already serviced by Amtrak, but northbound trains to destinations like Richmond or Washington typically leave earlier in the morning, so the Virginia Breeze lines offer a bit more convenience for travelers.
“It’s not a competition with Amtrak,” Glynn said. “It’s about giving commuters or travelers the choice and having options for their travel needs.”
