Virginia COVID-19 case rise; Lynchburg-area cases up 28
Virginia COVID-19 case rise; Lynchburg-area cases up 28

The Virginia Department of Health said Sunday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose to 84,567 Sunday, up by almost 1,000 from Saturday's tally. 

There were 7,593 hospitalizations statewide reported, with 2,078 deaths reported statewide as of Sunday.

Virginia’s 84,567 cases consist of 81,393 confirmed cases and 3,174 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — decreased from 7.7% on Thursday to 7.5% Sunday. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District to date as of Sunday rose 119, from 769 on Saturday to 888 on Sunday.

» In Amherst County, there were 81 cases, with five new reported cases since Saturday, three hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 59 cases, with three new reported cases since Saturday, two hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Bedford County, there were 232 cases reported to date, an increase of eight from Saturday, with five hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 102 cases, with one new case since Saturday, and with three hospitalizations and one death so far.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 323 cases, up 11 from Saturday, with six hospitalizations so far and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 32 cases to date, with no new reported cases since Saturday, no hospitalizations so far and no deaths.

