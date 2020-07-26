Virginia COVID-19 case rise; Lynchburg-area cases up 28

The Virginia Department of Health said Sunday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose to 84,567 Sunday, up by almost 1,000 from Saturday's tally.
There were 7,593 hospitalizations statewide reported, with 2,078 deaths reported statewide as of Sunday.
Virginia’s 84,567 cases consist of 81,393 confirmed cases and 3,174 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — decreased from 7.7% on Thursday to 7.5% Sunday. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.
