Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 851 Saturday; area cases also continue rise

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 69,782 — an increase of 851 from the 68,931 reported Friday.

The 69,782 cases consist of 66,963 confirmed cases and 2,819 probable cases.

The VDH also reported 1,962 statewide deaths Saturday, an increase of four deaths from Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

There were 32 new cases in the Central Virginia Health District on Saturday, as the total number climbed to 493 from the 461 cases reported Friday.

In Amherst County there are 40 cases, an increase of two from Friday, with three hospitalizations and no deaths.

In Appomattox County there are 47 cases, an increase of one from Friday, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

In Bedford County there are 156 cases, an increase of 12 from Friday, with two hospitalizations and four deaths.

In Campbell County there are 63 cases, an increase of seven from Friday, with three hospitalizations and one death.