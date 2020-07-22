Virginia COVID-19 cases pass 80,000, Lynchburg-area total up 41
top story

Virginia COVID-19 cases pass 80,000, Lynchburg-area total up 41

Number of Cases by Date of Symptom Onset 2020-07-22

Number of Cases by Date of Symptom Onset

Number of cases by the day closest to when symptoms began.

 Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 1,022, from 79,371 on Tuesday to 80,393 on Wednesday.

There were 7,351 hospitalizations statewide reported so far, an increase of 84 from Tuesday. The VDH reported 2,051 statewide deaths to date as of Wednesday, an increase of three from Tuesday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The 80,393 cases consist of 77,380 confirmed cases and 3,013 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — rose from 7.7% to 7.9%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24.

Just The Facts

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District to date as of Tuesday rose 41, from 670 on Tuesday to 711 on Wednesday.

» In Amherst County, there were 66 cases, with five new reported cases since Tuesday, three hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 55 cases, with one new reported case since Tuesday, two hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Bedford County, there were 207 cases reported to date, an increase of six from Tuesday, with four hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 89 cases, an increase of five from Tuesday, with three hospitalizations and one death so far.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 294 cases, up 24 from Tuesday, with six hospitalizations so far and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 29 cases to date, with no new reported cases since Tuesday, no hospitalizations so far and no deaths.

