Virginia COVID-19 cases pass 80,000, Lynchburg-area total up 41

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 1,022, from 79,371 on Tuesday to 80,393 on Wednesday.
There were 7,351 hospitalizations statewide reported so far, an increase of 84 from Tuesday. The VDH reported 2,051 statewide deaths to date as of Wednesday, an increase of three from Tuesday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 80,393 cases consist of 77,380 confirmed cases and 3,013 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — rose from 7.7% to 7.9%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.