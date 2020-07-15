Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by more than 1,000; Lynchburg-region COVID-19 cases up by 14

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases rose by 1,084, from 71,642 on Tuesday to 73,527 on Wednesday.
There are 6,905 reported hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 88 from Tuesday. The VDH reported 1,992 statewide deaths to date as of Wednesday, an increase of 15 from Tuesday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 73,527 cases consist of 70,669 confirmed cases and 2,858 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stands at 7.2%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24. The rate was reported as 6.9% on Tuesday.
