Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by more than 1,000; Lynchburg-region COVID-19 cases up by 14
Coronavirus molecule image

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases rose by 1,084, from 71,642 on Tuesday to 73,527 on Wednesday.

There are 6,905 reported hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 88 from Tuesday. The VDH reported 1,992 statewide deaths to date as of Wednesday, an increase of 15 from Tuesday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The 73,527 cases consist of 70,669 confirmed cases and 2,858 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stands at 7.2%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24. The rate was reported as 6.9% on Tuesday.

Just The Facts

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District as of Tuesday rose by 14 to 535, up from the 521 cases reported Monday.

» In Amherst County, there were 42 cases, with two new reported cases since Tuesday and with three hospitalizations and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 48 cases, with no new reported cases since Tuesday, two hospitalizations and no deaths.

» In Bedford County, there were 174 cases, an increase of four from Tuesday, with two hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 71 cases, an increase of one from Tuesday, with three hospitalizations and one death.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 200 cases, up seven from Tuesday, with six hospitalizations and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 27 cases, with two new reported cases since Tuesday and with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

