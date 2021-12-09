Virginia COVID-19 cases rising again

Virginia on Thursday added the most new COVID-19 cases to its running tally in more than two months as numbers are trending upward again.
The state's health department reported 3,074 new cases Thursday, the most since 3,919 cases were added to the total on Oct. 6.
The seven-day average of new cases both statewide and locally is moving to higher levels in December so far compared to earlier this fall. For example, Lynchburg's seven-day average of new cases Wednesday and Thursday was 31, a level not seen since early October. The statewide seven-day average of 2,460 new cases also was the highest since early October.
"There are a number of factors that impact case numbers, but gatherings and travel over the Thanksgiving holiday along with the colder weather keeping people inside are likely contributors to this recent uptick," Kim Foster, population health community coordinator for the Central Virginia Health District, said in an email to The News & Advance.
The district includes Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.
Cases were rising this time last year, too. They peaked in January at a daily average of 4,500 in Virginia, the highest since the pandemic began.
Each person will have to assess their own level of risk when choosing to travel for the holidays, Dr. Noelle Bissell, health director for the New River district in Southwest Virginia, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Younger, vaccinated people are less likely to develop disease. The older and the unvaccinated are more likely.
Meanwhile, the health system that serves the Lynchburg area reported an uptick this week in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Centra on Wednesday afternoon reported 57 patients with COVID-19 at Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital, which together cover Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.
That total is up from 47 last week and 31 the week before, although it is down from a high of 109 in September.
Liberty High School is set to have a second day of virtual learning Friday after Bedford County Public Schools announced Wednesday it would close that campus for two days, citing positive COVID-19 tests, known school transmissions and the number of people in quarantine.
Nearly every locality in Virginia is considered to have a high level of community transmission of the virus, according to VDH.
The omicron variant hasn’t yet been found in the state of Virginia, but it’s just a matter of time until it is, Bissell said.
“If it’s not here, it will be,” she added. “Just like delta, you’re not going to hide from it. It’s going to be everywhere.”
Early evidence suggests that omicron might be more transmissible than delta but less severe. That’s often how viruses evolve toward becoming endemic, Bissell said.
“At this point, COVID is pretty much everywhere,” Bissell said. “We’re accepting that it’s not going away.”
The CDC recommends everyone ages 5 and up be vaccinated and every adult 18 and up to receive a booster. Boosters are available for Johnson & Johnson recipients two months after their first shot and for Pfizer and Moderna recipients, six months after the second shot.
Almost all the cases in Virginia are delta, though a few might be older variants. The state is sequencing one in every seven positive COVID cases looking for the omicron variant.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the state has recorded 991,221 cases, of which 728,989 are confirmed and 262,232 are categorized as probable.
The state has seen 40,264 hospitalizations (37,883 confirmed, 2,381 probable) and 14,868 deaths (12,488 confirmed, 2,380 probably) from COVID-19.
Lynchburg-area cumulative numbers since the pandemic began break down as follows:
- Lynchburg: 12,277 cases, 507 hospitalizations, 198 deaths
- Amherst County: 4,610 cases, 238 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Appomattox County: 2,589 cases, 127 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Bedford County: 10,667 cases, 433 hospitalizations, 168 deaths
- Campbell County: 7,808 cases, 382 hospitalizations, 151 deaths
In the Central Virginia Health District, the percentage of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ranges from 43.8% to to 50.3%. The percentage of the population with at least one dose of vaccine ranges from 49.1% to 55.7%.
Foster said vaccination remains the most important tool to protect people from the coronavirus. Local vaccination locations can be found online at www.cvhd.org.
"In addition to vaccination, the layering of other public health recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 (e.g., masking, distancing, hand washing) remain important. Everyone should continue to keep up good prevention practices to protect themselves and others," Foster said.