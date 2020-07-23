Virginia COVID-19 cases up 844, Lynchburg-area cases up 7
Virginia COVID-19 cases up 844, Lynchburg-area cases up 7

Number of Cases by Date of Symptom Onset 2020-07-23

The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 844, from 80,393 Wednesday to 81,237 Thursday.

There were 7,437 hospitalizations statewide reported so far, an increase of 86 from Wednesday. The VDH reported 2,054 statewide deaths to date as of Thursday, an increase of three from Wednesday.

Virginia’s 81,237 cases consist of 78,182 confirmed cases and 3,055 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — decreased from 7.9% to 7.7%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24. 

Just The Facts

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District to date as of Tuesday rose 7, from 711 on Wednesday to 718 on Thursday.

» In Amherst County, there were 67 cases, with one new reported case since Wednesday, three hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 55 cases, with no new reported cases since Wednesday, two hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Bedford County, there were 212 cases reported to date, an increase of five from Wednesday, with four hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 89 cases, with no new cases since Wednesday, and with three hospitalizations and one death so far.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 295 cases, up one from Wednesday, with six hospitalizations so far and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 30 cases to date, with one new reported case since Wednesday, no hospitalizations so far and no deaths.

