Virginia COVID-19 cases up 844, Lynchburg-area cases up 7

The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 844, from 80,393 Wednesday to 81,237 Thursday.
There were 7,437 hospitalizations statewide reported so far, an increase of 86 from Wednesday. The VDH reported 2,054 statewide deaths to date as of Thursday, an increase of three from Wednesday.
Virginia’s 81,237 cases consist of 78,182 confirmed cases and 3,055 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — decreased from 7.9% to 7.7%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.
