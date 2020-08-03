Virginia Department of Forestry offers 50% cost share to remove ash trees from public property

In response to the statewide decline of ash trees due to the emerald ash borer blight, the Virginia Department of Forestry is offering a 50% cost share program to remove dead or dying ash trees from the public landscape.

Municipalities, local government agencies, nonprofit entities on public lands and tribal communities are eligible to apply to receive the financial assistance, according to a news release issued by the department Monday.

The cost share will cover removal costs up to $6,150 per organization or $30 per diameter inch, and will include an incentive payment of $200 for replacement of every tree removed under the cost share.

To qualify for this program, the tree must have a diameter at breast height of 17 inches or greater and exhibit greater than 30 percent canopy loss. All applications must have a removal quote or bid attached from an International Society of Arboriculture-certified arborist.

Through the program, the department hopes to maintain the tree canopy on public lands, and support land mangers who want to keep the overall canopy intact.

This ash removal and replacement cost share program is the first of its kind offered by the department and has limited short-term funding. Open enrollment begins Aug. 3 and will close Sept. 18. For more information, call (434) 220-9041.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.