The Virginia Department of Historic Resources hosted a public hearing last week to garner feedback on a potential expansion of Lynchburg's Lower Basin Historic District.

Running along the bank of the James River in downtown Lynchburg, the Lower Basin Historic District first was recognized as a Virginia landmark in 1986, and was listed in the National Registry of Historic Places in 1987.

The current Lower Basin Historic District in downtown is bordered generally by Commerce Street, 7th Street, Blackwater Creek, the James River and Washington Street.

The proposed expansion would include an area south of the existing district, near Main Street and Concord Turnpike, picking up from the district's boundary on Washington Street and expanding towards the 2200 block of the Concord Turnpike.

According to the application, the district originally was listed in the registry because it is "an intact and representative collection of warehouses, commercial buildings, and other industrial resources that convey the commercial and industrial prominence of Lynchburg, particularly as it relates to the James River, Kanawha Canal and the nearby railroads."

On the original application, submitted for review by the Department of Historical Resources in 1986, this Lower Basin area is referred to as, "literally the birthplace of Lynchburg, for although it lay outside the original town boundaries established in 1786, John Lynch had established his ferry there as early as 1757."

The original application goes on to say that in the mid-18th century, the area became a port for New London, and the Ferry House became a spot for lodging and food for travelers and merchants. In December 1840, the first packed boat arrived in the newly constructed James River and Kanawha Canal, which "brought even more commerce and industry to the Lynchburg waterfront," according to the application.

The Lower Basin area — in part due to the canal and the then-recently finished Virginia & Tennessee railroad — led Lynchburg into becoming "the scene for frenzied activity" during the Civil War, where the city became a major camp for Confederate troops.

Even after the war, according to the original application, Lynchburg saw industrial growth as a result of the Lower Basin area.

The Piedmont Mills had built a large new building in the area by 1875, leading to the construction of several plain, tall brick buildings known as "jobber houses," where goods were stocked awaiting shipment across the south.

By the end of the 1800s, Craddock Terry Corporation had established its operations at 9th and Jefferson streets as well, furthering the manufacturing hold in the area.

But by the mid-20th century, the application states that the waterfront area had lost its appeal in manufacturing and commercial enterprise and eventually manufacturers were lured away into area industrial parks.

Written nearly 40 years ago now, the applicant wrote in the closing lines, "The Lower Basin area has potential to be reborn — perhaps not to become the city's main commercial center again, but as a place of both commemoration and renewal."

Since that application, developers have breathed life into the area with projects such as turning the old Piedmont Mills building into apartments; and turning an old Craddock Terry factory location on Jefferson Street into Riverviews Artspace.

During last week's public hearing, Michael Pulice of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources spoke about why an expansion of the district is being pursued.

"It's a good idea to pursue these national registry listings because, essentially, it's a matter of fairness. Is it fair that everybody on Rivermont Avenue should have access to historic tax credits while other parts of the town do not?" Pulice asked.

"I don't know that it is, but all the city or town can do is work towards listing historic districts."

According to Pulice, the area's designation as a historic district is "purely honorary and does not restrict or put obligations on owners or local government, but can facilitate revitalization efforts" in the designated area.

"Many times, individual buildings are not eligible on their own," Pulice said. "So in order to get them a designation that will make the tax credits available, we look at the historic district. Which is essentially a collection of buildings that are significant as a collection and not necessarily significant on their own."

Pulice said these tax credits can be "quite lucrative," and could go a long way for the revitalization for a historic section of a city.

According to the City of Lynchburg's website, there are eight designated historic districts and 14 individually designated historic properties in the Hill City.

Pulice said in addition to creating the opportunity for historic tax credits, the creation of the district "fosters civic pride" within a neighborhood.

"If you put a sign up on either end of the district, people who drive through that district every day will suddenly be enlightened that, 'Hey, this is actually a historic place,'" Pulice said during the presentation.

"There's no downside to this," Pulice added.

The proposed expansion will move forward to the state's Board of Historic Resources review board, who will take up the nomination during a quarterly hearing scheduled for March 16 at Maymont Garden Hall in Richmond.

Additional feedback on the expansion can be sent to Director Julie Langan, Department of Historic Resources, 2801 Kensington Avenue, Richmond, VA 23221.