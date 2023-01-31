Virginia Episcopal School names retiring E.C. Glass principal new director of learning resources

Lynchburg's Virginia Episcopal School announced Tuesday that retiring E.C. Glass Principal Rose Flaugher will be joining the school as their new director of learning resources, according to a news release from the school.

Flaugher announced in December she would be retiring from the midtown high school at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

In the release, VES said Flaugher "brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of education into her new role."

"During her time at E.C. Glass, Rose consistently developed grade-level and departmental goals to help students meet Standards of Learning, while also working to create a school curriculum that encouraged students and staff to strive toward their best in both the classroom and community," the school said.

In her new role, the school said Flaugher will direct activities in the school's learning resources department, implementing a program of academic services and support to assist students in developing academic skills while becoming independent learners.

Flaugher will work closely with Jenny Anderson, the school's Dean of Teaching and Learning, as well as other staff members in the learning resources department, to ensure curricula and skills align throughout the program, according to the news release.

"Virginia Episcopal School is thrilled to welcome Rose to our school community and looks forward to having her as a valuable member of our team as we continue to enhance the learning experience for all students on campus," the school said.

Flaugher is expected to start in August, according to a spokesperson for the school.