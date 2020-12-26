Virginia has spent more than $1 million in rent assistance in the Lynchburg area

For weeks, it seemed like the phones at Interfaith Outreach Association would not stop ringing.
Since late June, the Lynchburg-based nonprofit has served as the local state-designated grantee tasked with helping distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars in housing assistance to residents who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Interfaith has been flooded with calls from residents late on rent who are desperate to stay in their homes during the worst public health crisis in a century, according to Shawne Farmer, the association’s longtime director.
“Our lines stayed so busy, we couldn’t call out,” Farmer said.
Calling residents back became so difficult that Farmer was forced to buy seven new cell phones to help manage the barrage of calls. She also brought in seven new workers to help handle what became one of the most taxing times in the association’s storied history.
Interfaith this year has helped distribute more than $1 million in rental assistance to at least 476 households in Lynchburg and its neighboring counties according to data from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The assistance is part of the state’s new Rent and Mortgage Relief Program — an initiative formed this summer to help residents who have lost work because of the pandemic stay in their homes. Gov. Ralph Northam set aside $62 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to fund the program, which is administered by the DHCD.
Interfaith was one of 30 organizations across the state chosen to help connect needy residents in their areas to federal assistance funneled to the commonwealth.
For months, almost every inch of space in Interfaith’s Clay Street offices had been overtaken by mounting paperwork. Storage space became so scarce that the association had to buy new filing cabinets to handle the influx of applications. A team of staffers and volunteers worked long hours to process applications and to help residents navigate the brand new relief system.
The majority of the rental assistance provided locally has gone to Lynchburg renters. But around $400,000 has flowed to county residents, according to the state data. As of mid-November, renters in Amherst County received $92,000, renters in Appomattox County received $31,000, renters in Bedford County received $102,000, renters in Campbell County received $106,000 and renters in Nelson County received $57,000.
“There are a tremendous number of people in our community who are hurting from a loss of income,” Farmer said. “We’ve been bridging the gap for people and we are ecstatic that we're able to do that. It's been very gratifying to be able to help so many people.”
The assistance is available to eligible households with past-due rent payments beginning April 1, according to Amanda Love, DHCD’s public relations director.
Statewide, the relief program has distributed more than $41 million to 13,267 households as of Dec. 2. According to the state data, more than 63% of those households included children under eight-years-old.
The data suggests the pandemic’s economic consequences have disproportionately impacted Black residents in the Lynchburg region. Though Black residents make up roughly a fifth of the region’s population, they account for nearly two-thirds of the households that have lost income due to the pandemic and have received housing assistance through the state program.
More than 1,800 people in the region, including 808 Hill City residents, applied for unemployment assistance last week, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission. That’s down from a peak of 10,000 residents who requested assistance in early May.
Virginia enacted an eviction moratorium last month barring landlords from evicting residents for non-payment of rent through the end of the year. Starting Jan. 1, new rules require landlords to apply for state assistance before evicting their tenants.
Interfaith and other local agencies stopped accepting new applications for the relief program this month as the state transitioned to a more streamlined system. Tenants in need of assistance can now apply directly to the program through a centralized call center or through an online portal.
But with COVID-19 cases on the rise in recent weeks, Interfaith still is seeing a large number of residents who have lost jobs or who have seen a reduction in their pay. Farmer said the association now refers those who need rental or mortgage assistance to the state program. Meanwhile, the nonprofit has started to devote more resources to providing utility assistance.
More than 1,000 households in Lynchburg are behind on their water bills, according to city officials. Hundreds more have fallen behind on their power bills and other monthly expenses. Farmer said some bills have grown as large as $2,000.
“We’re already seeing people who have been furloughed. It's going to cause an increase in the demand for assistance,” Farmer said. “We’re expecting another wave of need for utility assistance.”
Households in need of rental or mortgage assistance can check their eligibility for the program by calling 211 or visiting the Department of Housing and Community Development’s website. Residents in need of utility assistance can apply to Interfaith Outreach Association’s program by calling (434) 846-6098.
