Virginia has spent more than $1 million in rent assistance in the Lynchburg area

For weeks, it seemed like the phones at Interfaith Outreach Association would not stop ringing.

Since late June, the Lynchburg-based nonprofit has served as the local state-designated grantee tasked with helping distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars in housing assistance to residents who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interfaith has been flooded with calls from residents late on rent who are desperate to stay in their homes during the worst public health crisis in a century, according to Shawne Farmer, the association’s longtime director.

“Our lines stayed so busy, we couldn’t call out,” Farmer said.

Calling residents back became so difficult that Farmer was forced to buy seven new cell phones to help manage the barrage of calls. She also brought in seven new workers to help handle what became one of the most taxing times in the association’s storied history.

Interfaith this year has helped distribute more than $1 million in rental assistance to at least 476 households in Lynchburg and its neighboring counties according to data from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.