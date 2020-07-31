Virginia Legal Aid encourages unemployed residents to apply to state insurance programs

The Virginia Legal Aid Society is encouraging residents who have lost their employer-provided health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic to apply to one of the state’s public health insurance programs.

Eligible Virginians can enroll in the state’s Medicaid program or the Family Access to Medical Insurance Security, the state’s health insurance program for children. Both programs cover the cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment.

According to a VLAS news release, eligibility for the free coverage is based on family size and monthly income. Home, land, retirement savings and unemployment benefits do not count as income and will not affect eligibility.

VLAS has made two local outreach workers available to those who need assistance applying or renewing Medicaid or FAMIS coverage. An outreach worker can be reached by calling (434) 515-0497 or emailing lizc@vlas.org or shanab@vlas.org.

More than 5.4 million Americans lost their health insurance when they lost their jobs due to the ongoing health crisis, according to the Urban Institute and Families USA. In Virginia, more than 525,000 people have lost their employer-provided insurance.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.