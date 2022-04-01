Virginia Legal Aid Society plans virtual town halls for Lynchburg, Amherst

The Virginia Legal Aid Society, Inc. will hold two virtual town hall meetings for Amherst and Lynchburg residents to provide feedback to help the nonprofit craft a five-year strategic plan.

Amherst County residents are invited to participate in the virtual town hall scheduled for noon Tuesday. To join, go online to tinyurl.com/AmherstVATownHall or call (650) 419-1505 and enter access code 268605043#.

Lynchburg residents are invited to participate in the virtual town hall at noon Thursday. To join, go online to tinyurl.com/LynchburgTownHall or call (650) 419-1505 and enter access code 697574509#.

Additional meetings can be found on the VLAS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VaLegalAidSociety or by calling VLAS at (434) 455-3099.

VLAS also is offering a community needs assessment survey, available online at: tinyurl.com/VLASsurvey2022

VLAS provides free civil legal services to low-income families and individuals from Central, Southside and Western Tidewater Virginia, including helping protect domestic violence survivors, helping tenants facing eviction stay in their homes, and helping protect consumers from predatory loans, according to news release from the society.