Virginia making payments in backlogged unemployment cases

Fogg said the commission does not have an estimate for how many of the people currently being paid out are actually due the compensation.

“We won’t know until they go through adjudication,” she said.

Walton said the department will work with anyone who has to repay the money to set up an “accommodating” repayment process. The commission is warning recipients through both mailed letters and a text messaging campaign that they may end up being overpaid and also may be required to pay any costs, fees and interest associated with the overpayment if the issue ends up being sent to collections.

The commission will not be paying out any claims that are awaiting a determination after being flagged for fraud, said Megan Healy, who serves in Gov. Ralph Northam’s cabinet as his chief workforce advisor. She said there are about 40,000 such claims.

One client of Levy-Lavelle’s, Crystal Clifton, said Friday she hoped she would be among the group receiving the new payments, although she had not gotten any money or notification so far.