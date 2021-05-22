Virginia primary elections set for June 8

In the Virginia House of Delegates 23rd District, Republican Del. Wendell Walker is running for reelection against Democrat Natalie Short. Walker and Short will be on November's general election ballot; there will be no primary election for the 23rd District in June.

Earlier this month at the Virginia GOP convention, Republicans chose their picks for state-level candidates to appear on November's ballot: Glenn Youngkin will run for governor; Winsome Sears, a former delegate who was the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly, clinched the nomination for lieutenant governor; and Jason Miyares will run for attorney general.

Voters have in-person and vote-by-mail options.

The deadline to apply for an absentee, vote-by-mail ballot is Friday, May 28. Voters may apply for a vote-by-mail ballot online, or by contacting their local registrar’s office.

Early voting in-person continues through June 4. This option is available at select polling locations in each locality. Voters can contact their local registrar, or go online to find their early in-person voting locations. Early in-person voting polls are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, plus two designated Saturdays: May 29 and June 5.