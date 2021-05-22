Virginia primary elections set for June 8

Virginia’s primary elections are coming up on June 8.
Lynchburg-area voters can have their say in choosing Democratic Party candidates for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, or in some areas choose Republican candidates for House of Delegates races.
On the Democratic ballot for the office of governor are former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Jennifer McClellan.
Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are Del. Hala Ayala; Del. Mark Levine; Norfolk City Councilor Andria McClellan; Sean Perryman; Del. Sam Rasoul; and Xavier Warren. Del. Elizabeth Guzman was running but withdrew.
Democratic candidates for attorney general are incumbent Mark Herring and challenger Del. Jay Jones.
Voters living in the 22nd House of Delegates district can choose to participate in the Republican primary, where they'll see two candidates on the ballot for the the party's Virginia House of Delegates District 22 nomination: incumbent Kathy Byron and challenger Isaiah Knight.
Voters in the 24th House of Delegates district may choose between two Republican candidates: incumbent Ronnie Campbell and challenger Mark Reed, of Lexington. Sam Soghor, of Amherst County, will run as a Democrat against the GOP candidate.
In the Virginia House of Delegates 23rd District, Republican Del. Wendell Walker is running for reelection against Democrat Natalie Short. Walker and Short will be on November's general election ballot; there will be no primary election for the 23rd District in June.
Earlier this month at the Virginia GOP convention, Republicans chose their picks for state-level candidates to appear on November's ballot: Glenn Youngkin will run for governor; Winsome Sears, a former delegate who was the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly, clinched the nomination for lieutenant governor; and Jason Miyares will run for attorney general.
Voters have in-person and vote-by-mail options.
The deadline to apply for an absentee, vote-by-mail ballot is Friday, May 28. Voters may apply for a vote-by-mail ballot online, or by contacting their local registrar’s office.
Early voting in-person continues through June 4. This option is available at select polling locations in each locality. Voters can contact their local registrar, or go online to find their early in-person voting locations. Early in-person voting polls are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, plus two designated Saturdays: May 29 and June 5.
Secure ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots will be available in each locality during the same days and hours as regular in-person early voting. Ballot drop boxes will also be available on Election Day during in-person voting hours.
For more information on where and how to vote, visit vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation, or contact your local registrar.