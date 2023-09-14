Va.’s largest outdoor new car auto show coming to city mall

Virginia’s largest outdoor new car auto show is coming back to River Ridge mall on Sept. 15 and 16. Hosted by the Liberty University Auto Club, the Liberty University Auto Show is 100% student-led and will feature vehicles from dealers across the area, a news release states.

In April 2022, students at Liberty University hosted the club’s first-ever auto show on the school’s campus, and later that October hosted their second show at River Ridge.

The event at the mall last fall was a huge success, according to representatives at River Ridge, with about 2,350 attendees over the course of the weekend, the release states. The extra space allotted by River Ridge last fall allowed the organizers to nearly double the inventory of their first event, with $11 million worth of cars and aftermarket displays featured.

This year, dealerships from across the area will once again come to showcase the latest and greatest in their inventory, the release states.

The show will take place at River Ridge’s West End from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The show is free to the public.

“We are looking forward to once again welcoming car enthusiasts to River Ridge and to the West End district, where guests currently can enjoy dining options such as Papa Gallo Cocina Mexicana and Duck Donuts,” LJ Nadal, marketing manager at River Ridge, said in the release.