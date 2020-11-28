Virginia shoe repairman plies an ancient, struggling trade

After sister and brother went off to college, their mother, who died in 2015, filled in. Business slowed along with the national trend, but the door still swings open often enough to keep their father occupied.

The parade was steady on a recent day: men in need of new soles for classic shoes that never go out of style; women picking up boots that Bredologos had tailored to fit their narrower or wider calves.

One job called for him to install zippers in a pair of cowboy boots to make them easier to get on for the wearer, who'd been disabled in an accident. Another request: restore a $2,000 pair of Christian Louboutins that had been chewed on by a dog.

"I fixed them for $55," he said, grinning as he described how "the lady was so grateful she said 'I could kiss you!'"

Lee Ann Smith was among the flow of customers. She's a regular, bringing purses and belts in addition to family shoes.

"My husband has a pair he's had for 30 years," she said. "He just keeps getting the soles and heels replaced."

McFarland, at the trade association, said more folks are coming around to that kind of thinking. Before the pandemic hit, repair shops were enjoying a revival.