Virginia State Police to hold motorcycle class in Lynchburg

More motorcyclists are taking to the streets in the sunny spring weather, prompting the Virginia State Police to once again offering its free "Ride 2 Save Lives" motorcycle self-assessment courses this month.

The course allow riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, as well as how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and other skills, according to a news release. The courses are taught by Virginia State Police troopers.

“The sun is out and the beautiful weather is calling Virginia’s motorcycling community to our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police, in a news release. “Rider safety is of the utmost importance, as riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique safety concerns. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this opportunity to learn from our professional motors troopers.”

Participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement and appropriate riding attire, including helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved.