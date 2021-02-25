 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Career Fair now through March 7
alert top story

Virtual Career Fair now through March 7

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Lee Enterprises, which owns this newspaper and more than 70 others across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively. The site includes several openings for Roanoke City Public Schools and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lady Gaga's dogwalker shot, dogs stolen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert