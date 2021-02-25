Lee Enterprises, which owns this newspaper and more than 70 others across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively. The site includes several openings for Roanoke City Public Schools and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.