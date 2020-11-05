Virtual town hall meeting on removal of the College Lake dam

Lynchburg’s Department of Water Resources will host a virtual town hall meeting next week via Zoom to discuss details regarding the removal of the College Lake Dam.

The meeting, at 6 p.m. Nov. 12, will include an opportunity for the public to learn about the removal of the dam, the history of the dam and its environment, and ask questions, according to a city news release issued Thursday.

Lynchburg is partnering with the University of Lynchburg to remove the high-hazard dam and restore the resulting lakebed to a thriving environment where Blackwater Creek can reemerge after more than eight decades, according to the news release.

The transition of the lakebed will include a wetlands ecosystem and learning laboratory — a place where students, residents and visitors can study urban wetland ecology and enjoy time in nature.

For more information about the project, visit www.collegelakedamremoval.org. To register for the online event, visit www.collegelakedamremoval.org/zoom-meeting or send an email to collegelakedamremoval@lynchburgva.gov.

