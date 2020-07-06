Visitors still restricted at Centra facilities

Centra Health is continuing to restrict visitors to its hospitals and other facilities with “narrow exceptions,” citing safety concerns during the ongoing pandemic.

Centra started restricting visitors March 16, with exceptions that patients receiving pediatric, obstetrical and end-of-life care would be allowed one visitor. Visitors and outpatients are screened for temperature and any symptoms that may indicate they could have COVID-19 before entering facilities. Other exceptions were “considered on a case-by-case basis,” according to Centra at the time.

Other patients who are eligible for one screened visitor include those who will be sedated for surgery and those at Centra facilities with cognitive impairments.

“While hospitals across the state may begin to relax visitation restrictions, Centra continues to see a number of positive COVID-19 cases and is surrounded by states who have ongoing outbreaks,” Centra stated in its release.

Visitation policy will be evaluated on a weekly basis, according to the release. Centra is facilitating video calls, phone calls and personalized note delivery for patients.

