You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Visitors still restricted at Centra facilities
0 comments

Visitors still restricted at Centra facilities

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Centra Health is continuing to restrict visitors to its hospitals and other facilities with “narrow exceptions,” citing safety concerns during the ongoing pandemic.

Centra started restricting visitors March 16, with exceptions that patients receiving pediatric, obstetrical and end-of-life care would be allowed one visitor. Visitors and outpatients are screened for temperature and any symptoms that may indicate they could have COVID-19 before entering facilities. Other exceptions were “considered on a case-by-case basis,” according to Centra at the time.

Other patients who are eligible for one screened visitor include those who will be sedated for surgery and those at Centra facilities with cognitive impairments.

“While hospitals across the state may begin to relax visitation restrictions, Centra continues to see a number of positive COVID-19 cases and is surrounded by states who have ongoing outbreaks,” Centra stated in its release.

Visitation policy will be evaluated on a weekly basis, according to the release. Centra is facilitating video calls, phone calls and personalized note delivery for patients.

Centra logo

Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

In late reversal, Northam moves to keep limits on bars
Local News

In late reversal, Northam moves to keep limits on bars

The governor said Tuesday the state's restaurants will not be allowed to fully reopen their bars as previously planned. He announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, a day before the state was set to allow people to congregate at bars as long as they practiced social distancing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News