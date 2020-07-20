Vista Theatre to be restored in Altavista

For more than two decades, Altavista Town Council has expressed interest in buying the two-story property and restoring the once-grand Vista Theatre into an entertainment venue, said Altavista Mayor Mike Mattox. Re-opening such an attraction could draw more artists and visitors to the town, and potentially create a handful of jobs. The town’s location off U.S. 29 makes it accessible to artists and travelers passing through, Mattox added, creating an ideal location for such a venue.

Last week, council member Tracy Emerson posted on the town Facebook page that the town purchased the property from its previous owner, Altavista-based optometrist Dr. David West.

The town hopes to restore the theatre with the help of grant money.

The purchase totaled $265,000, said Altavista Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale. A contract has been signed by the town and West, and Altavista will officially take possession of the old 14,000 square-foot theatre in nine months, giving the previous owner time to prepare for the transition.

Emerson said the current vision is to restore the theatre’s façade and help it look as it once did, complete with classic marquee lights. Usage of the venue may allow for multiple functions, including traditional movie screenings and a stage for live entertainment such as music and plays.