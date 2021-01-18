Volunteers clean house for Lynchburg's Jubilee center on MLK service day

Future projects at the STEAM Center will be the product of collaborations with partners such as Lynchburg Water Resources and 4-H, and future additions to the center will include a 3D printer and an interactive screen.

Volunteers, some current or former staff with Jubilee and some who reached out as part of a call for community service from President-elect Joe Biden, hauled color-coded items into new, categorized storage space behind the STEAM Center or into the trash on Monday.

Where another Jubilee building has been storing equipment, holiday decorations and furniture, Jubilee is planning for renovations to create a workshop space that’ll host occupational outreach programs for adults and hands-on learning for kids, according to Jubilee’s program director, Tony Davis.

“We start with the kids … to make them critical thinkers so they’ll be ready when they become adults and navigate the world, whether they want to go to college, the military or the workforce,” he said.

Davis said the building had previously hosted vocational learning to build electrical, carpentry and maintenance technician skills, but added that the coronavirus pandemic “kind of threw a monkey wrench in everything.” He said it’ll take several months of work before renovations to the building are complete.

Meanwhile, Jubilee is gearing up for the next round of participants in the N.O.W. Machinist Program, short for Nontraditional Occupations for Women, in partnership with another Lynchburg-based nonprofit, Vector Space. Davis said Jubilee also coordinates key partnerships with Lynchburg-area employers to make sure they’re training people to have skills they’re seeking in prospective employees.

