Volunteers clean house for Lynchburg's Jubilee center on MLK service day

Flexing a little community muscle, more than a dozen volunteers sorted out storage at Jubilee Family Development Center on Monday morning for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
They were clearing space for the nonprofit’s STEAM Center, which provides academic support for students and job skill training for those preparing to enter the workforce. Using an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics, the STEAM Center is an area of newly expanded focus for the nonprofit.
Hannah Tillotson, who started working for Jubilee as its STEAM program leader in November, said kids are in the middle of a germ lab, where they’ll be looking at cultures from swabs of their hands after touching different surfaces and using hand sanitizer or soap and water.
“They seem to really enjoy doing the germ cultures because they got to be hands on and running around,” she said, laughing.
Jubilee, off Florida Avenue, has provided tutoring, mentorship and development services to at-risk youth since 1999, along with certain adult services.
Congress tasked AmeriCorps with transforming Martin Luther King Jr. Day into "a day on, not a day off" based in community service in 1994, and service projects across the country this year — including Jubilee's — were listed on a webpage of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which is partnering with AmeriCorps for the initiative this year.
Future projects at the STEAM Center will be the product of collaborations with partners such as Lynchburg Water Resources and 4-H, and future additions to the center will include a 3D printer and an interactive screen.
Volunteers, some current or former staff with Jubilee and some who reached out as part of a call for community service from President-elect Joe Biden, hauled color-coded items into new, categorized storage space behind the STEAM Center or into the trash on Monday.
Where another Jubilee building has been storing equipment, holiday decorations and furniture, Jubilee is planning for renovations to create a workshop space that’ll host occupational outreach programs for adults and hands-on learning for kids, according to Jubilee’s program director, Tony Davis.
“We start with the kids … to make them critical thinkers so they’ll be ready when they become adults and navigate the world, whether they want to go to college, the military or the workforce,” he said.
Davis said the building had previously hosted vocational learning to build electrical, carpentry and maintenance technician skills, but added that the coronavirus pandemic “kind of threw a monkey wrench in everything.” He said it’ll take several months of work before renovations to the building are complete.
Meanwhile, Jubilee is gearing up for the next round of participants in the N.O.W. Machinist Program, short for Nontraditional Occupations for Women, in partnership with another Lynchburg-based nonprofit, Vector Space. Davis said Jubilee also coordinates key partnerships with Lynchburg-area employers to make sure they’re training people to have skills they’re seeking in prospective employees.